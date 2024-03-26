Young Farmers’ calves top at £4,300 for champ at Caledonian Marts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Young Farmers’ calves top at £4,300 for champ at Caledonian Marts

The event attracted 42 calves from Young Farmers' in the Clyde and Central region.

By Pat Wilson
Jamie Pirie's 12-month-old Limousin bullock stood champion and sold for the top price.
Jamie Pirie's 12-month-old Limousin bullock stood champion and sold for the top price.

Trade topped at £4,300 for the overall champion at Caledonian Marts annual Clyde and Central Young Farmers’ calf rally in Stirling.

The event, which attracted 42 calves, was judged by Jean Parker, Auchenairney, Maybole.

Taking the overall champion sash was Jamie Pirie, of Blarnavaid, Drymen, for his 12-month-old Limousin bullock.

The 470kg calf was bought last May at the dispersal sale of Gary Bell, Haas Side
Farm, Lockerbie.

Out of a Limousin cross mother, this 12-month-old calf is sired by the £10,000 Limousin bull, Wilodge Merlin.

He was sold to Gareth Scott, Hawhill, Dalry, destined for Ayr Show.

The reserve champion and opposite sex to the champion, from Jack McDonald of Islay, weighed 370kg and sold for £2,400.

The Limousin cross heifer, out of a Beef Shorthorn dam, was bought from John Finaly, Isla.

She sold to Ian Miller and will join the suckler herd at Miller Farms, The Lurg, Midmar, Inverurie.

The second-highest price of £2,600 was paid for a British Blue heifer shown by Rebecca Bryce, Chalmerston, Stirling.

The 11-month-old 470kg heifer was sold to Richard Livingstone, Kirtlevale, Gretna.

Richard also bought Jamie Pirie’s 395kg Limousin cross heifer at £2,200.

Both heifers will be bulled and sold with calf at foot.

Ian Miller also bought another Limousin cross heifer at £2,300.

The first prize class winner – a year-old – was shown by Alexander Crombie,
Southfield, Stirling.

She will also join Miller Farms’ suckler herd.

Donnie MacCorquodale, Achnaba, Oban, sold his home-bred Limousin cross
heifer for £2,200 to Gordon Fraser, Little Croy, Nairn.

The 10-month-old sold female is destined for summer shows.

Robert Steel produced the best daily live-weight margin.

His Lincoln Red cross bullock gained 284kg or 1.43kg per day.

