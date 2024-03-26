Young Farmers’ calves top at £4,300 for champ at Caledonian Marts

Trade topped at £4,300 for the overall champion at Caledonian Marts annual Clyde and Central Young Farmers’ calf rally in Stirling.

The event, which attracted 42 calves, was judged by Jean Parker, Auchenairney, Maybole.

Taking the overall champion sash was Jamie Pirie, of Blarnavaid, Drymen, for his 12-month-old Limousin bullock.

The 470kg calf was bought last May at the dispersal sale of Gary Bell, Haas Side

Farm, Lockerbie.

Out of a Limousin cross mother, this 12-month-old calf is sired by the £10,000 Limousin bull, Wilodge Merlin.

He was sold to Gareth Scott, Hawhill, Dalry, destined for Ayr Show.

The reserve champion and opposite sex to the champion, from Jack McDonald of Islay, weighed 370kg and sold for £2,400.

The Limousin cross heifer, out of a Beef Shorthorn dam, was bought from John Finaly, Isla.

She sold to Ian Miller and will join the suckler herd at Miller Farms, The Lurg, Midmar, Inverurie.

The second-highest price of £2,600 was paid for a British Blue heifer shown by Rebecca Bryce, Chalmerston, Stirling.

The 11-month-old 470kg heifer was sold to Richard Livingstone, Kirtlevale, Gretna.

Richard also bought Jamie Pirie’s 395kg Limousin cross heifer at £2,200.

Both heifers will be bulled and sold with calf at foot.

Ian Miller also bought another Limousin cross heifer at £2,300.

The first prize class winner – a year-old – was shown by Alexander Crombie,

Southfield, Stirling.

She will also join Miller Farms’ suckler herd.

Donnie MacCorquodale, Achnaba, Oban, sold his home-bred Limousin cross

heifer for £2,200 to Gordon Fraser, Little Croy, Nairn.

The 10-month-old sold female is destined for summer shows.

Robert Steel produced the best daily live-weight margin.

His Lincoln Red cross bullock gained 284kg or 1.43kg per day.