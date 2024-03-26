Teens killed in devastating Moray crash named locally as friends lay tributes at scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Teens killed in devastating Moray crash named locally as friends lay tributes at scene

Pals of the 16 and 17-year-old have been walking from Lossiemouth and Elgin to visit the spot on the A941 where the tragic incident happened.

By Chris Cromar & David Mackay
Marcus Beck and Gregor Booth.
Marcus Beck and Gregor Booth both died in last night's crash. Image: DC Thomson.

Two teenagers who were killed in a horror crash in Moray last night have been named locally.

Marcus Beck, 17, and 16-year-old Gregor Booth were involved in a five-vehicle collision on the A941 between Elgin and Lossiemouth at the junction with the B9135 at around 8pm.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Both teenagers had been passengers on a Sur-ron e-bike, with the 14-year-old driver taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin with serious injuries.

The crash also involved a black Vauxhall Corsa, blue Vauxhall Mokka, red Renault Clio and a white Volkswagen Golf.

One of the drivers of the cars, a 54-year-old man, is in a critical but stable condition at Dr Gray’s.

Tributes at roadside.
People left tributes in remembrance of Marcus Beck and Gregor Booth. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.

Teens walk to pay tribute to friends

Throughout the day, waves of emotional teenagers have been arriving at the scene of the crash to lay flowers and cards, leaving messages for their friends.

It’s understood many of them walked from Lossiemouth and Elgin, while others were dropped off by bus.

Many parents have been consoling their distraught children, and schoolfriends have described the victims as “outgoing” and “real characters”.

It’s understood Gregor was a pupil at Elgin Academy, while Marcus was a student at Moray College studying carpentry and joinery.

It’s believed he had previously attended Lossiemouth High School.

Teenagers leave tributes at roadside in front of police car.
Teenagers have been laying flowers in remembrance of the two who died. Image: Jasperimage.

The road, which was closed for 16 hours to allow police to carry out their investigations, has since reopened.

Police Scotland said their inquiries into the crash were “ongoing” and urged anyone with dashcam footage or “anything else that could assist officers” to get in touch.

Closed A941.
An e-bike and four cars were involved in the crash. Image: Jasperimage.

‘They have lost their lives in awful circumstances’

Paying tribute to the youngsters, Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “My thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those who have lost their lives in such awful circumstances.

“This is a tragic incident which will be keenly felt across our communities in Moray given the young age of those who have died.

Police car on closed A941.
The road was closed for 16 hours as police investigated. Image: Jasperimage.

“I would encourage anyone who has information on what happened on Monday evening on the A941 to contact local officers and assist them with their inquiries.”

Richard Lochhead, MSP for Moray, added: “My heartfelt thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenagers who sadly and tragically lost their lives in the awful accident between Elgin and Lossiemouth.

“My thoughts are also with those who were injured and are being treated in hospital and with everyone affected and those who attended the incident.

“The whole community is shocked by this tragedy.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3247 of Monday, March 25, 2024.

More from Moray

Moray Cup bottles
Will Irn-Bru firm revive popular north-east soft drink Moray Cup?
The run down former site of the jailhouse nightclub in elgin
Jailhouse Elgin: I visited the former nightclub site (and yes, THAT electric chair is…
Police car on closed A941.
Two teen e-bike passengers die in four-car Lossiemouth crash as biker, 14, and car…
Snowfall in Caithness in late March 2024.
Snow in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands as temperatures drop to -7C overnight
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jody Bruce jailed for domestic abuse Picture shows; Jody Bruce, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man threatened to burn neighbours' Buckie home with Molotov cocktail
Mansefield Hotel pictured in Elgin.
New purpose approved for Mansefield Hotel's bar in Elgin
Marine Place, Buckie.
Dumper truck at centre of attempted theft from Buckie construction yard
Elgin and Lossiemouth crash
Two Lossiemouth roads remain closed more than 12 hours after crash
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Insolvency Service secures convictions against five individuals involved in a complex fraud and money laundering scheme.? Convicted fraudster Neale Rothera set up businesses that claimed to sell furniture and carpets with the help of associates Picture shows; Neale Rothera. Elgin Sheriff Court. Brian Smith Date; 24/02/2020
Moray conman jailed as ringleader of £500,000 fraud and money laundering scheme
XL bully owners met for a walk in Roseisle. Image JASPERIMAGE
XL bully walk in Moray 'step forward' for owners struggling with mental health issues…