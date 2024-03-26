Teens killed in devastating Moray crash named locally as friends lay tributes at scene

Two teenagers who were killed in a horror crash in Moray last night have been named locally.

Marcus Beck, 17, and 16-year-old Gregor Booth were involved in a five-vehicle collision on the A941 between Elgin and Lossiemouth at the junction with the B9135 at around 8pm.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Both teenagers had been passengers on a Sur-ron e-bike, with the 14-year-old driver taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin with serious injuries.

The crash also involved a black Vauxhall Corsa, blue Vauxhall Mokka, red Renault Clio and a white Volkswagen Golf.

One of the drivers of the cars, a 54-year-old man, is in a critical but stable condition at Dr Gray’s.

Teens walk to pay tribute to friends

Throughout the day, waves of emotional teenagers have been arriving at the scene of the crash to lay flowers and cards, leaving messages for their friends.

It’s understood many of them walked from Lossiemouth and Elgin, while others were dropped off by bus.

Many parents have been consoling their distraught children, and schoolfriends have described the victims as “outgoing” and “real characters”.

It’s understood Gregor was a pupil at Elgin Academy, while Marcus was a student at Moray College studying carpentry and joinery.

It’s believed he had previously attended Lossiemouth High School.

The road, which was closed for 16 hours to allow police to carry out their investigations, has since reopened.

Police Scotland said their inquiries into the crash were “ongoing” and urged anyone with dashcam footage or “anything else that could assist officers” to get in touch.

‘They have lost their lives in awful circumstances’

Paying tribute to the youngsters, Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “My thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those who have lost their lives in such awful circumstances.

“This is a tragic incident which will be keenly felt across our communities in Moray given the young age of those who have died.

“I would encourage anyone who has information on what happened on Monday evening on the A941 to contact local officers and assist them with their inquiries.”

Richard Lochhead, MSP for Moray, added: “My heartfelt thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenagers who sadly and tragically lost their lives in the awful accident between Elgin and Lossiemouth.

“My thoughts are also with those who were injured and are being treated in hospital and with everyone affected and those who attended the incident.

“The whole community is shocked by this tragedy.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3247 of Monday, March 25, 2024.