British Wool appoints Rosie Keenan and Hamish Mitchell as ambassadors

The programme includes six ambassador roles based across the UK.

By Katrina Macarthur
Rosie Keenan and Hamish Mitchell, the new british wool ambassadors
Rosie Keenan and Hamish Mitchell are well-known individuals in the industry.

British Wool has launched a new ambassador programme enlisting two representatives per nation across the UK.

The programme, which includes six ambassador roles, follows on from the success UK competitors experienced in the world sheep shearing and wool handling championships at last year’s Royal Highland Show.

In Scotland, Rosie Keenan from Sutherland and Hamish Mitchell from Perth have been appointed to the roles.

Six British Wool ambassador roles appointed

They will support the organisation and fibre through good advocacy and best practices, encouraging farmers to be stronger together by supporting British Wool.

Rosie, who won the individual world wool handling champion title in 2023 at Ingliston and the Scottish wool handling circuit, keeps a small croft along with her partner in Sutherland.

Together they shear and wool handle across Scotland and Norway as well as carry out other self-employed shepherding work.

Hamish manages a beef, sheep, and arable farm.

Rosie Keenan rolling wool at NSA Scotsheep at Over Finlarg
Rosie Keenan rolling wool at NSA Scotsheep at Over Finlarg. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

He has won the Scottish shearing national title many times, has over 100 open shearing competition wins to his name and has sheared sheep all over Europe.

Jim Robertson British Wool chairman and Scottish Southern board member said: “We are thrilled with the standard and talent of our ambassadors.

“Both are extremely skilled, passionate, and knowledgeable individuals who can bring a lot to what we do here at British Wool.”

On top of helping to promote the British Wool across its different media platforms, the ambassadors will also gain useful insight into the governance of the organisation and what goes into marketing its members’ wool.

Skilled and passionate individuals appointed for Scotland

Jim added: “British Wool is owned by approximately 35,000 sheep farmers in the UK. We collect, grade, market and sell wool on behalf of our members to the international wool textile industry for use in flooring, furnishings, and apparel.

“As a collective marketing organisation, everything British Wool does is about adding value to our members’ wool and we look forward to working with our ambassadors in promoting this to a much wider audience.”

