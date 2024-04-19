Top price Holstein calf at 5,500gns sells to Nairnshire breeders

The top price of 5,500gns at Spring Select Sale of Holstein cattle at Borderway Mart, Carlisle, sold to the Innes family of the Newmeadow herd, Nairn.

Sale leader when sold north was heifer calf Wolfa Crush Rose, from Sue and Richard Armstrong, Penrith.

With the potential to feature in the National Calf Show later in the year, she is by Crushabull and bred from a strong cow family going back to the Bosdale herd in Ontario.

Wolfa Sidekick Apple 3 from the same home sold for 5,200gns to Scott Forsyth, Baltier Farm, Newton Stewart.

She is by Sidekick and is full sister to Absolute Sidekick Advocatt, which sold for 8,000gns at the Black & White Sale in December.

Top price in the Border and Lakeland Club Sale was 4,900gns for the reserve champion from Absolute Genetics, near Preston.

This was Richaven Chief Adeen, by Stantons Chief, which sold to the Caldwell family in Ayrshire.

Meanwhile, the sale of 60 cows from Andrew Innes’ Urchany Holstein herd from Nairn topped at 2,350gns for Urchany Attico Shady.

She is by Gen-I-Beq Attico Red and bred from a VG dam by Silverridge Eric.