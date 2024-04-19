Top price Holstein calf at 5,500gns sells to Nairnshire breeders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Top price Holstein calf at 5,500gns sells to Nairnshire breeders

Sale leader was heifer calf Wolfa Crush Rose, from Sue and Richard Armstrong.

By Katrina Macarthur
Heifer calf Wolfa Crush Rose, which was sold to the Innes family of the Newmeadow herd, Nairn.
Heifer calf Wolfa Crush Rose, which was sold to the Innes family of the Newmeadow herd, Nairn.

The top price of 5,500gns at Spring Select Sale of Holstein cattle at Borderway Mart, Carlisle, sold to the Innes family of the Newmeadow herd, Nairn.

Sale leader when sold north was heifer calf Wolfa Crush Rose, from Sue and Richard Armstrong, Penrith.

With the potential to feature in the National Calf Show later in the year, she is by Crushabull and bred from a strong cow family going back to the Bosdale herd in Ontario.

Wolfa Sidekick Apple 3 from the same home sold for 5,200gns to Scott Forsyth, Baltier Farm, Newton Stewart.

She is by Sidekick and is full sister to Absolute Sidekick Advocatt, which sold for 8,000gns at the Black & White Sale in December.

Top price in the Border and Lakeland Club Sale was 4,900gns for the reserve champion from Absolute Genetics, near Preston.

This was Richaven Chief Adeen, by Stantons Chief, which sold to the Caldwell family in Ayrshire.

Meanwhile, the sale of 60 cows from Andrew Innes’ Urchany Holstein herd from Nairn topped at 2,350gns for Urchany Attico Shady.

She is by Gen-I-Beq Attico Red and bred from a VG dam by Silverridge Eric.

