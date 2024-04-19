New top team elected for SAYFC’s north region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

New top team elected for SAYFC’s north region

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) recently held its annual general meeting for the north.

By Katrina Macarthur
SAYFC’s new north area committee which includes Sally Mair, retiring chairwoman, left, Euan Bremner, chairman, centre, and Ellen Glennie, vice-chairwoman, right.
SAYFC’s new north area committee which includes Sally Mair, retiring chairwoman, left, Euan Bremner, chairman, centre, and Ellen Glennie, vice-chairwoman, right.

A new top team has been appointed to lead Young Farmers in the north of Scotland.

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) recently held its annual general meeting where Euan Bremner of Halkirk YFC was elected chairman for the year.

Taking over the reins from Turriff and District JAC member Sally Mair, Euan studied at Harper Adams University and has worked for various farming businesses in Scotland, England and Australia.

He now works on the family’s mixed farm near Thurso.

Euan said with such a passionate group of Young Farmers in the north region, he is positive that his time in office will be a great year for competition and networking within the region and further afield.

He said: “I am very grateful to have been elected as north chair for 2024/2025 and I am looking forward to engaging with all our members and representing the region to a high level.

“I have taken a lot from my time in SAYFC – friendships, new skills, travel opportunities, business ideas and much more. Throughout my year, I hope to show off all the benefits SAYFC holds for its members.”

Euan will be supported by the region’s new vice-chair Ellen Glennie of Vale of Alford JAC.

Brought up on the family farm at Keig, Ellen likes to help out as much as she can at home, and is kept busy in her role as a quantity surveyor after studying at Robert Gordon University.

New chairman Euan Bremner and vice-chairwoman Ellen Glennie. 

Ellen said: “I am very proud to represent the region and am looking forward to working alongside Euan and the rest of the north regional committee to ensure we have another fun and successful year.

“I personally have gained so much from SAYFC and I am really looking forward to building on that so current and future members can continue to benefit from the opportunities offered by the organisation.”

Bower YFC member John Forbes was elected north agri and rural affairs chairman for the year ahead.

SAYFC awards

Results for the North Club of the Year Competition were announced at the assembly which saw first place go to Forss YFC, followed by Harray YFC in second and Vale of Alford JAC in third.

Gemma Duguid, who was part of the judging panel, said it was great to see five clubs forward with strong competition throughout.

She said: “All members should be incredibly proud of their achievements in the past year within their club. It is not easy running a club alongside a full-time job – there is a lot of commitment needed.”

Harry YFC were also crowned the winners of the participation award for the club with the highest participation points in the north competitions throughout the year.

Bower YFC took second place, with East Mainland YFC in third.

The recruitment award for the club with the highest percentage increase in membership from end of February 2022 to end of February 2024 results was won by Forss YFC, with Halkirk YFC in second place and Keith and District YFC in third.

District representatives for 2024/2025

Aberdeen & Kincardine: Katie Kelly, Elspeth Walker, Selina Gordon, Beth Morrison

East Aberdeenshire: Greig Christie, Angus Riddoch, Arlene Black, Lewis Gallier

West Aberdeenshire: Scott Dey, Callum Simpson, Bruce Walker, Sally Glennie

Deveron & Speyside: Abbie McGillivray, Brodie Bain, Rhona Rhind, Stephen Wood

RNI: Eilish Johnston, Ewan MacIver, Jessica Bisset, April Forbes

Caithness: Jak Murray, Murray MacKenzie, Stephen Dunnet, William Campbell

Orkney: Nicole Work, Julia Slater, Jessica Low, Declan Fraser

Shetland: Ayla Leask, Jordan Rosie, Marieanne Jamieson, Nia Hunter

More from Farming

Heifer calf Wolfa Crush Rose, which was sold to the Innes family of the Newmeadow herd, Nairn.
Top price Holstein calf at 5,500gns sells to Nairnshire breeders
Laura Lumsden pictured on the family farm near Turriff.
Farmer's daughter Laura appointed head of Health Hut at Thainstone
A ewe died in the attack and now her two lambs are without a mother. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire farmer says 'dog owner in denial' over sheep attack
Duncan Shaw of DS Shaw, Newton of Ballunie Farm, Kettins, ploughing stubble in 2021, with a John Deere 6215R and 5-furrow Kverneland plough.
Contracting price rises 'inevitable' this spring, says industry body
Andrew Rafferty, back row, fourth from right, with family, local vets and farmers. Picture by James Alastair Kendall.
Highly regarded vet, Andrew Rafferty, retires with thanks from farming community
Wilma Wood was hailed for her work at Orkney Mart.
Orkney Mart's Wilma retires after 46 years service
Fields like this one near Inverness have turned black with mud as persistent rain impacts spring crop production. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'A right sair fecht': Disease cases on the rise, crops not planted and lambs…
From left, Mike Singer of Balgownie, with Douglas Fraser, finance director of MacGregor Industrial Supplies.
15 jobs saved as Balgownie agricultural machinery business bought over
The Crofting Commission's plan will focus on three key areas such as raising awareness, promoting engagement and facilitating re-letting.
Crofting Commission set to improve re-letting of crofts
The government says this consultation seeks views on use of bovine EID in Scotland,
Consultation finally launched for EID cattle tagging