New top team elected for SAYFC’s north region

A new top team has been appointed to lead Young Farmers in the north of Scotland.

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) recently held its annual general meeting where Euan Bremner of Halkirk YFC was elected chairman for the year.

Taking over the reins from Turriff and District JAC member Sally Mair, Euan studied at Harper Adams University and has worked for various farming businesses in Scotland, England and Australia.

He now works on the family’s mixed farm near Thurso.

Euan said with such a passionate group of Young Farmers in the north region, he is positive that his time in office will be a great year for competition and networking within the region and further afield.

He said: “I am very grateful to have been elected as north chair for 2024/2025 and I am looking forward to engaging with all our members and representing the region to a high level.

“I have taken a lot from my time in SAYFC – friendships, new skills, travel opportunities, business ideas and much more. Throughout my year, I hope to show off all the benefits SAYFC holds for its members.”

Euan will be supported by the region’s new vice-chair Ellen Glennie of Vale of Alford JAC.

Brought up on the family farm at Keig, Ellen likes to help out as much as she can at home, and is kept busy in her role as a quantity surveyor after studying at Robert Gordon University.

Ellen said: “I am very proud to represent the region and am looking forward to working alongside Euan and the rest of the north regional committee to ensure we have another fun and successful year.

“I personally have gained so much from SAYFC and I am really looking forward to building on that so current and future members can continue to benefit from the opportunities offered by the organisation.”

Bower YFC member John Forbes was elected north agri and rural affairs chairman for the year ahead.

SAYFC awards

Results for the North Club of the Year Competition were announced at the assembly which saw first place go to Forss YFC, followed by Harray YFC in second and Vale of Alford JAC in third.

Gemma Duguid, who was part of the judging panel, said it was great to see five clubs forward with strong competition throughout.

She said: “All members should be incredibly proud of their achievements in the past year within their club. It is not easy running a club alongside a full-time job – there is a lot of commitment needed.”

Harry YFC were also crowned the winners of the participation award for the club with the highest participation points in the north competitions throughout the year.

Bower YFC took second place, with East Mainland YFC in third.

The recruitment award for the club with the highest percentage increase in membership from end of February 2022 to end of February 2024 results was won by Forss YFC, with Halkirk YFC in second place and Keith and District YFC in third.

District representatives for 2024/2025

Aberdeen & Kincardine: Katie Kelly, Elspeth Walker, Selina Gordon, Beth Morrison

East Aberdeenshire: Greig Christie, Angus Riddoch, Arlene Black, Lewis Gallier

West Aberdeenshire: Scott Dey, Callum Simpson, Bruce Walker, Sally Glennie

Deveron & Speyside: Abbie McGillivray, Brodie Bain, Rhona Rhind, Stephen Wood

RNI: Eilish Johnston, Ewan MacIver, Jessica Bisset, April Forbes

Caithness: Jak Murray, Murray MacKenzie, Stephen Dunnet, William Campbell

Orkney: Nicole Work, Julia Slater, Jessica Low, Declan Fraser

Shetland: Ayla Leask, Jordan Rosie, Marieanne Jamieson, Nia Hunter