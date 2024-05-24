Dingwall Mart’s yardsman Iain retires after 41 years in the industry

One of Dingwall Mart’s best known employees Iain MacDonald has retired from the firm after working more than 40 years in the industry.

Iain, who comes from a 30-acre farm at Strathpeffer, is believed to be the last employee of the former Hamilton’s Auction Mart company to retire.

During his career, Iain witnessed huge changes in the industry and the firm itself, including the amalgamations with other companies, before Dingwall and Highland Marts became a standalone business.

He started out his career at 19 years of age, working in the office at Hamilton’s Dingwall Mart, and worked at other centres such as Inverness and Thurso.

After 8 years in the office, Iain was keen to move into a yardsman role – a job he has maintained for the past 30 years including head yardsman at the current Dingwall Mart.

Iain officially retired from the firm last week which was marked with a presentation from managing director Grant MacPherson, followed by a huge applause from a packed ringside.

An emotional Mr MacPherson said: “As a yardsman, I don’t think there has ever been anyone better or more suited to the job. His memory, worth ethic and drive to make sure everything is right is unbelievable.

“Working on concrete for the last 40 years has taken its toll so he is taking a step back but we are delighted that he will be able to come and help us in the back end on a reduced role.

“Iain has been an absolute stalwart of the company and we can’t thank him enough.”