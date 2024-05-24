Dingwall Mart’s yardsman Iain retires after 41 years in the industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Dingwall Mart’s yardsman Iain retires after 41 years in the industry

Iain MacDonald's retirement was marked with an emotional tribute from managing director Grant MacPherson.

By Katrina Macarthur
Iain has been described as a stalwart of the auctioneering company. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Iain has been described as a stalwart of the auctioneering company. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

One of Dingwall Mart’s best known employees Iain MacDonald has retired from the firm after working more than 40 years in the industry.

Iain, who comes from a 30-acre farm at Strathpeffer, is believed to be the last employee of the former Hamilton’s Auction Mart company to retire.

During his career, Iain witnessed huge changes in the industry and the firm itself, including the amalgamations with other companies, before Dingwall and Highland Marts became a standalone business.

He started out his career at 19 years of age, working in the office at Hamilton’s Dingwall Mart, and worked at other centres such as Inverness and Thurso.

After 8 years in the office, Iain was keen to move into a yardsman role – a job he has maintained for the past 30 years including head yardsman at the current Dingwall Mart.

Iain officially retired from the firm last week which was marked with a presentation from managing director Grant MacPherson, followed by a huge applause from a packed ringside.

An emotional Mr MacPherson said: “As a yardsman, I don’t think there has ever been anyone better or more suited to the job. His memory, worth ethic and drive to make sure everything is right is unbelievable.

“Working on concrete for the last 40 years has taken its toll so he is taking a step back but we are delighted that he will be able to come and help us in the back end on a reduced role.

“Iain has been an absolute stalwart of the company and we can’t thank him enough.”

More from Farming

NFU Scotland's ShelfWatch survey is carried out by an independent research firm.
Union's ShelfWatch survey to revisit major supermarkets over next 48 hours
Christopher Nicholson is chair of the Scottish Tenant Farmers Association.
Urgent call from Scottish Tenant Farmers Association to review Land Reform Bill
New season lambs have witnessed a year-on-year increase of 26% while hoggs have valued 35% higher.
Tight market continues to fuel strong sheep trade in live rings
The overall wool intake weight is impacting the returns, according to the marketing body.
British Wool to pay similar prices on the year as it handles 2,500 less…
Front row, from left, Colin Duffy, ABP operations director, George Burgess, director of agriculture and rural economy, Sarah Millar, chief executive of QMS, Jim Fairlie, agriculture minister. Top row, from left, John Burton, ABP finance director, Bob Carnell, managing director of ABP’s UK d, and Frank Ross, general manager at ABP Perth.
ABP plant set to process 1,700 to 1,750 cattle per week at £24.5m Perth…
The classes of North Country Cheviots always attract a bumper crowd at the show.
Black Isle Show reveals its livestock judges
Fraser Chapman pictured with ANM Group director Alan Hutcheon, left and ANM's head of livestock John Angus, right.
Trainee auctioneer Fraser wins accolade at NE Scotland Food and Drink Awards
Luing cattle judge Euan Ferguson (left) presents the champions trophy to Rory Cameron of Monzie, Blair Atholl. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Breeding cattle attract large crowd at Dingwall Mart
The annual event attracted a crowd from all over Scotland and the north of England. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A busy day at Dingwall Mart in pictures
Murdo Davidson, aged 4, collects the trophy for best bullock on the hoof. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The RNAS Spring Show trophy presentation in pictures