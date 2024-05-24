The 5 restaurants and takeaways to get a delicious Indian meal in Inverness

There is no shortage of excellent Indian restaurants and takeaways in Inverness.

The mouth-watering selection on offer in the Highland capital has provoked many discussions about who comes out on top.

There are some long-serving heavyweights in the mix – but in recent years we’ve also seen a few new contenders emerge to challenge for the crown.

We’ve put together a range of spicy selections to help you find the Indian restaurant in Inverness that suits you best.

Rajah

No mucking about, let’s get stuck right in with the top dog.

Rajah. The Raj. Whatever you call it, we’re all talking about the same place.

There are a couple of key facts about Rajah that indicate its quality.

The first is that it has been a fixture in the Highland capital since 1982.

The second is that they don’t deliver. And you won’t find them on any delivery apps either.

The first fact shows its longevity and how it has been able to build a loyal customer base over more than four decades.

And the second shows that they know how good they are.

You want some of their food? Get off your backside and go get it then.

And people do, in their droves.

Let’s be honest, if I’m feeling slightly tender from the night before and all I have left in the fridge is orange juice and olives then obviously I’d much rather someone was willing to hand over a delicious curry on my doorstep.

But, y’know. No paradise without sacrifice and all that.

Rajah’s out-of-sight location – tucked away on Post Office Avenue – means you could almost describe it as a hidden gem.

But frankly, if you live in the city, enjoy Indian food and haven’t been here, you’re doing Inverness wrong.

Address: 2 Post Office Avenue, Inverness, IV1 1DN

Mangrove

If Rajah is the city’s slow burn, Mangrove is its fiery explosion.

It’s only been open since October 2021 but has already left a major impression on Inverness.

It was the only restaurant in the city to land a nomination at the most recent Scottish Curry Awards.

And it is also the best reviewed Indian restaurant in Inverness on TripAdvisor.

Honestly, go look at its recent reviews. It’s hoovering up five-star ratings like a jet-propelled Dyson.

And Karen Gillan went there once too. That was a thing that happened.

Address: 78 Academy Street, IV1 1LU

Tiger on the Wall

Two for the price of one here since Tiger on the Wall has already featured in our Asian cuisine in Inverness round-up.

Alarm bells might start ringing if a menu becomes too varied but this place has built a solid reputation on the strength of doing many things well.

That’s not bad going when you consider what a rocky road they had to begin with.

Plans to open the 50-seater restaurant were delayed because of the pandemic and instead it initially began life as a takeaway.

That allowed it to quietly build up a good following before opening its doors as a sit-in restaurant.

Full of exotic spices and flavours, it’s now firmly established as one of Inverness’s best restaurants.

It also has a cool name.

If you’re still not convinced, I’ve got two more words for you: tiger wallpaper.

Address: 4 Ardross Terrace, IV3 5NQ

Saffron

You would be forgiven for thinking this little place in Cradlehall is takeaway only.

It’s not immediately obvious there’s anywhere else to go when you come in to order.

And in truth, it must be one of the smallest restaurants in Inverness.

There are only a handful of tables and they don’t serve alcohol, instead allowing customers to bring their own to enjoy with their meals.

The result is an intimate dining experience and the food itself is top notch.

In its early days a decade ago it regularly topped the TripAdvisor list for all restaurants in Inverness, a terrific result for a new kid on the block.

Those numbers have cooled a bit since then but it’s still currently sitting at a very respectable 17th out of 170 options.

Plus one time I ordered and after patiently sitting there while every other customer collected their order they realised mine had slipped through the cracks somehow.

I wasn’t in hurry and didn’t really mind too much – but they kept just adding free stuff to my order to say sorry. That was pretty cool.

Address: 5 Cradlehall Court, IV2 5WD

Mumbai Thistle

It’s 40-odd years behind Rajah having only just opened last September, but this place has made a really positive start.

You’ll find it in the unit that used to house Coyote Burger, so it’s not the biggest.

It promises authentic Indian street food and has a pretty extensive menu.

It’s already been creating a buzz and racking up some good reviews, not least from Sunday Post features writer Lauren Robertson.

And I definitely didn’t just include it in this list because its name makes it sound like a 5-a-side football team.

Address: 21 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1JN