North-east farmers land big parsnip deal with Asda

A fourth generation Scottish farming family is celebrating a new deal to supply Asda with parsnips.

Benzies Produce is owned by Philip and Hazel Benzie, along with their stepson, Charles.

The Turriff-based business employs around 100 people, specialising in growing and packaging Scottish root vegetables.

Benzies is already the sole supplier of carrots to Asda stores in Scotland.

The family will also be supplying its locally grown parsnips to all 62 Scottish stores from this weekend.

And as summer turns to autumn and even thoughts of Christmas, the deal ensures the Benzies take full advantage of a jump in demand for the vegetables this festive season.

Philip Benzie said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to expand our partnership with Asda.

“We now supply all core carrots and parsnips stocked across Asda Scotland stores.

“Everything we supply is locally grown, harvested and packed.

“It’s fantastic to see such a large retailer supporting local farmers and, in turn, creating jobs for people in the area.”

Benzies’ sustainable farming

He added: “This partnership also ensures Asda customers can enjoy the freshest of vegetables.

“We send our carrots and parsnips straight to the Asda depots once we’ve packaged them in-house.

“We also have a wind turbine powering the site which exports excess energy to the grid, promoting a more sustainable supply chain.”

Asda and Benzies have worked together for more than 16 years

Benzies, founded in the early 1950s, has been Asda’s supplier of carrots in Scotland for more than 16 years.

Since 2008 the business has supplied the supermarket’s Scottish Asda stores with four lines of carrots, ranging from 500g (1.1lb), 1kg (2.2lb) and 1.5kg (3.3lb) packs, as well as loose carrots.

The new deal with Asda will see three additional lines of locally sourced parsnips added to Benzies’ portfolio, including 500g (1.1lb) packs, loose and Just Essentials parsnips.

It will see the north-east firm supplying the retail giant with a total of more than 7,500 tons of carrots and parsnips annually.

Ashley Connolly, local buying manager for Asda in Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to extend our relationship with Benzies Produce, with the addition of stocking their locally grown parsnips across our Scotland stores.

“We’re proud to be bringing Scottish customers the very best, locally grown vegetables to our shelves.

“We know Asda customers are looking for the freshest, highest-quality produce.

“By collaborating with local growers and packers like Benzies, we can ensure stock is on our shelves quicker and with less travel time than imported produce.”