North-east farmers land big parsnip deal with Asda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

North-east farmers land big parsnip deal with Asda

It comes well ahead of the annual surge in demand for the festive season favourite.

By Keith Findlay
Philip Benzies, owner of Benzies Produce, with Asda Huntly produce colleague Rhys McWilliam and section leader Rebecca MacDougall.
Philip Benzies, owner of Benzies Produce, centre, with Asda Huntly produce colleague Rhys McWilliam and section leader Rebecca MacDougall. Image: Asda

A fourth generation Scottish farming family is celebrating a new deal to supply Asda with parsnips.

Benzies Produce is owned by Philip and Hazel Benzie, along with their stepson, Charles.

The Turriff-based business employs around 100 people, specialising in growing and packaging Scottish root vegetables.

Benzies is already the sole supplier of carrots to Asda stores in Scotland.

The family will also be supplying its locally grown parsnips to all 62 Scottish stores from this weekend.

And as summer turns to autumn and even thoughts of Christmas, the deal ensures the Benzies take full advantage of a jump in demand for the vegetables this festive season.

Parsnips at Christmas
Parsnips are a festive season favourite. Image: Shutterstock

Philip Benzie said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to expand our partnership with Asda.

“We now supply all core carrots and parsnips stocked across Asda Scotland stores.

“Everything we supply is locally grown, harvested and packed.

“It’s fantastic to see such a large retailer supporting local farmers and, in turn, creating jobs for people in the area.”

Benzies’ sustainable farming

He added: “This partnership also ensures Asda customers can enjoy the freshest of vegetables.

“We send our carrots and parsnips straight to the Asda depots once we’ve packaged them in-house.

“We also have a wind turbine powering the site which exports excess energy to the grid, promoting a more sustainable supply chain.”

Asda and Benzies have worked together for more than 16 years

Benzies, founded in the early 1950s, has been Asda’s supplier of carrots in Scotland for more than 16 years.

Since 2008 the business has supplied the supermarket’s Scottish Asda stores  with four lines of carrots, ranging from 500g (1.1lb), 1kg (2.2lb) and 1.5kg (3.3lb) packs, as well as loose carrots.

The new deal with Asda will see three additional lines of locally sourced parsnips added to Benzies’ portfolio, including 500g (1.1lb) packs, loose and Just Essentials parsnips.

Fresh parsnips straight from the field:
Fresh parsnips straight from the field: Image: Shutterstock

It will see the north-east firm supplying the retail giant with a total of more than 7,500 tons of carrots and parsnips annually.

Ashley Connolly, local buying manager for Asda in Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to extend our relationship with Benzies Produce, with the addition of stocking their locally grown parsnips across our Scotland stores.

Asda in Huntly
Asda in Huntly.

“We’re proud to be bringing Scottish customers the very best, locally grown vegetables to our shelves.

“We know Asda customers are looking for the freshest, highest-quality produce.

“By collaborating with local growers and packers like Benzies, we can ensure stock is on our shelves quicker and with less travel time than imported produce.”

More from Farming

Dr Louise MacLarty with Aimie Bisset, junior auctioneer at Dingwall Mart
Black Isle doctor joins mission to boost Scottish farmers' wellbeing
Concept with plastic cow model and emission of CH4 methane in the air;
Scotland’s Rural College awarded £700,000 to measure cow farts
livestock mart
National meat group holding drop-in clinics at north and north-east marts
Wills Oakden on eight-ear-old gelding Keep It Cooley.
Fairy-tale double for Wills Oakden at Blair Castle horse trials
Judges chose the top horse as their champion of champions at Lairg.
Accident-prone horse is judges' choice for top prize at Lairg Crofters' Show
Overall show champion was this Blackface from Fulton Ronald.
Mull gimmer comes out on top at Lochaber Show
Greystone Farm, near Fisherford, and East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh. These two Aberdeenshire farms are both up for sale.
Aberdeenshire farms expected to net more than £4.35 million
The top price of £9,000 was paid for this young heifer from Orkney.
Thainstone Spectacular show and sale sparkles with top price of £9,000
Hexel High Voltage, bought for 70,000gns by north-east breeders Stuart Barclay, Kenny Pratt and Jim Innes, alongside Charlie Harkin.
North-east trio buy top-selling Texel at Lanark
Lochaber Agricultural Show
Lochaber Agriculture Show marks 125th anniversary

Conversation