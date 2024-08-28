Ross County assistant Carl Tremarco embracing partnership with Don Cowie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County assistant Carl Tremarco embracing partnership with Don Cowie

Tremarco previously held a role in County's academy - but has spoken for the first time about stepping up to assist manager Cowie.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County assistant manager Carl Tremarco. Image: SNS.
Ross County assistant manager Carl Tremarco. Image: SNS.

Carl Tremarco is grasping the chance to learn from Don Cowie after being handed the role as Ross County’s assistant manager.

Cowie’s first move when he was initially given the interim reins in February was to appoint Tremarco as his number two – with both taking on their roles permanently during the summer.

Tremarco had previously worked within County’s youth setup as head of professional academy and loans manager.

The Liverpudlian spent the final season of his playing career with County after making the switch from Caley Thistle in 2020, at a time when Cowie made his first steps into the Staggies’ first-team coaching setup under Stuart Kettlewell.

Cowie subsequently became Malky Mackay’s assistant the following year, a role he briefly retained under Derek Adams, before being given his managerial breakthrough by Roy MacGregor earlier this year.

Having worked closely with Cowie throughout his time at the club, Tremarco is thrilled to take his first coaching steps at senior level alongside the Staggies boss.

Ross County manager Don Cowie, alongside assistant Carl Tremarco. Image: SNS

Tremarco said: “I have seen the way the manager has developed, from being a first team coach, to assistant and now manager.

“I have seen that in the past three or four years.

“I can only learn from him – and I do that every single day. He motivates me, drives me, and makes me want to be better.

“To work under someone like that is great for me.”

‘End goal was always professional game’

Joining Tremarco in County’s new management team is Paul Cowie – the brother of the Staggies boss – who has taken up a role as first-team coach, along with overseeing performance analysis.

Don Cowie, along with Paul Cowie and Carl Tremarco, during Ross County’s Premier Sports Cup defeat against Spartans. Image: SNS.

Tremarco says a move into senior coaching was always part of his ambition, but the 38-year-old admits he did not envisage it happening so quickly.

He added: “I made no secret about it when I started coaching in the academy – my end goal was always getting into the professional game.

“It maybe came a bit sooner than I expected, but I’m thoroughly enjoying it.

“We’ve got Paul in as well now, which is great. That takes a bit of the burden off myself, with a few bits and bobs I was carrying last season when there were only two of us.

“It’s a team effort – and I’m really enjoying it.”

Tremarco aiming to help pathway for young Staggies prospects

Despite his elevation to assistant manager, Tremarco continues to keep a close eye on the Staggies’ young prospects.

Tremarco took charge of County’s side who suffered a 3-2 defeat to Brora Rangers in the North of Scotland Cup last week.

The team was made up of a number of first-team players, although County introduced a number of youngsters in the latter stages before suffering a late defeat.

Carl Tremarco. Image: SNS.

Having reached the final of the competition last season, Tremarco is disappointed to have exited at the first hurdle – but he hopes some of the Dingwall club’s young prospects will benefit from a taste of first team action.

Tremarco added: “It was disappointing for the young boys, as they had a good taste of it last season with getting to the final.

“Being involved in these games is great for their experience and development.

“It’s a first-team fixture, which gives them the chance to get on the pitch and mix it with senior players.”

