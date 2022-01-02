North East Now: Mitchell’s Detailing keeps on shining despite family tragedy

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen entrepreneur Marcus Mitchell was dealt a “huge blow” in 2021, with the death of both his father and grandfather.

But the 22-year-old owner of Mitchell’s Detailing, of Aberdeen, was determined to keep his mobile car cleaning business going.

With the help of his head of mobile, Aron Radics, he’s now poised to expand and open in bigger premises.

Mitchell’s Detailing provides mobile valeting to homes or workplaces.

It will soon handle vehicle detailing in-house – in a unit due to become fully operational on Novar Place later this month.

Mr Mitchell, who lives in Bridge of Don, launched his business out of his sister’s garage in 2018 but it was in July 2020 he made the decision to go full-time.

Grandad was ‘real inspiration’

But in March last year he was left heartbroken after the death of his 63-year-old grandfather, Graeme Morrison.

Months later, his father – Aberdeen actor Mike Mitchell, known for his roles in Gladiator, Braveheart and many more blockbusters – died aged 65.

Mr Mitchell said: “My grandad passed away suddenly, which was a huge blow to me and my family.

“He was a real inspiration – great for advice and he always wanted me to do well with my business.

“Aron kept the mobile valeting side of the business going, whilst I took some time out, and l will forever be grateful to him for that.

“Then, in July, my dad passed away suddenly, which again was another huge shock to me and family.

This was a extremely difficult time for me and I miss them both but I know they will be proud of what I’m achieving.”

“He was also another person I could call upon for advice, with me starting a business at such a young age.

“I felt like I had no-one to relate business ideas to.

“This was a extremely difficult time for me and I miss them both, but I know they will be proud of what I’m achieving.”

“We have been in business for three years and been overwhelmed with the support, especially during Covid-19.

“Aron and I have worked all year round, and quite honestly have never been busier.

“I’ve just recently moved to my new premises, which will be fully operational mid-January.

“The new location is in the city centre, so you can leave your car to get valeted or detailed whilst you go shopping or even go on holiday.

“We have plenty of room and security. We will also have a chill-out room for our customers to wait for their cars to be cleaned.”

Mr Mitchell is also looking to recruit, with at least one new member coming on board at the start of this year.

He said: “We will be looking to hire new staff to cope with our overwhelming demand.

“Moving to our new unit has massively motivated me to take on more work and study the industry more.

“It allows me to expand my passion even more in the motor industry.

“I’m hoping to expand into more branches, with other services in the future.

“I’m nothing but thankful to our customers for the support they have shown me these past three years. I owe it all to them.

“We are always looking to join up with other local businesses to help each other out, as we believe there should be friendship in business.

“We are all trying to do our best during these tough times.”

The North East Now campaign has made it easy for people to support local firms in a wide range of industries during the pandemic.

The initiative is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

For further information on Mitchell’s Detailing , visit www.mitchellsdetailingaberdeen.com

To find out more about North-East Now, visit www.northeastnow.scot