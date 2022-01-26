Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EC-OG becomes Verlume as pace of north-east energy transition quickens

By Keith Findlay
January 26, 2022, 2:20 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 2:24 pm
Post Thumbnail

An Aberdeen-based subsea technology firm has joined the throng of companies removing any reference to oil and gas in their names.

EC-OG – which stood for East Coast Oil and Gas – today (January 26) became Verlume in a move it said would prepare it for “large-scale growth at pace” and reflect its position as a “clean technology leader”.

Explaining the new moniker, a spokeswoman for the company said: “Verlume is a combination of ‘ver’, which is part of the word ‘green’ in languages such as French and Spanish, to reflect our clean technology ambitions.

“Then ‘lume’ refers to light, which represents the path to the large-scale growth of the company.”

She added the name came about as a result of discussions and other “engagement” exercises within the company, including “idea generation sessions” and surveys.

Our new name serves as a signpost for our clean-tech ambitions, demonstrating how our core technologies of intelligent energy management and storage can be applied across various sectors.”

Richard Knox, managing director, Verlume.

It follows a flurry of rebranding events in a north-east energy industry traditionally focused on oil and gas.

Aberdeen-based Oil and Gas Technology Centre became simply OGTC and then the Net Zero Technology Centre.

Last year industry body Oil and Gas UK adopted just its acronym, OGUK, for its new online name.

All staff and support emails that previously used oilandgasuk.co.uk were transferred to the new domain.

Industry’s ‘changing needs’

The subtle switch was hailed by the organisation as a “significant moment” in its history as it tries to “keep pace with the changing needs of our industry”.

Swire Oilfield Services rebranded to Swire Energy Services and Robert Gordon University’s Oil and Gas Institute became the RGU Energy Transition Institute.

Further afield, companies including Norway’s Statoil (now Equinor), and French companies GDF Suez (Engie) and Total (TotalEnergies) have changed their names to fit the global transition towards cleaner fuels.

Verlume’s top team of, l-r, finance director Sharon McGinty, chairman Bob MacDonald, managing director Richard Knox, operations director Jonny Moroney and business development director Paul Slorach.

Verlume has been at the heart of energy transition projects since the business was launched  by Richard Knox and Rob Cowman in 2013.

Its “smart” subsea power hub converts ocean currents into renewable energy for remote subsea locations, reducing the cost of repairing or replacing umbilicals after all-too-common power failures.

The company’s flagship Halo product will be part of a world-first autonomous offshore power sea trial off the coast of Hawaii this quarter.

Verlume said its brand refresh highlighted its capability to deliver decarbonisation through intelligent energy management in a range of energy sectors including underwater, offshore and onshore.

Mr Knox, managing director, added: “Our new name serves as a signpost for our clean-tech ambitions, demonstrating how our core technologies of intelligent energy management and storage can be applied across various sectors.

“We were ahead of the curve with our team’s passion for the energy transition, beginning back in 2013 when the company was founded.

“Changing our name to Verlume emphasises our continued commitment to being a front-runner in sustainable solutions to build the future of energy.”

Verlume’s technology is heading to Hawaii for a world-first sea trial.

Chairman Bob MacDonald said: “Verlume is poised for a rapid period of growth and the new name reflects the business’ goals and drivers as the energy mix changes.

“With the company’s extensive track record, I look forward to the completion of more industry-first projects around the globe under the new brand name.”

