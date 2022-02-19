Orkney shellfish lined up for Big Brother experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Orkney shellfish lined up for Big Brother experience

By Keith Findlay
February 19, 2022, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

Orkney crabs and lobsters are to get the Big Brother treatment in a near-£300,000 UK Government-funded surveillance project.

It will see creel-mounted cameras used in fisheries in Holderness, Orkney, and the Isle of Man.

The cameras will record crustacean presence in the vicinity of creels to aid stock assessments and de-couple the link between catch statistics and abundance estimates.

It is hoped it will deliver a more accurate picture of crab and lobster population size.

Scottish lobsters waiting to be taken to a restaurant and prepared.

Holderness Fishing Industry Group (HFIG), Orkney Sustainable Fisheries, the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Heriot Watt University and Bangor University have teamed up for the initiative.

The funding has been awarded through the Fisheries Industry Science Partnerships (FISP) scheme, established to strengthen relations between industry and research organisations to promote world-class fisheries management.

£1.4m paid out in grants

A total of eight innovative projects expected to help the UK fishing industry to be more productive and sustainable have been awarded a share of £1.4 million, the UK Government has announced.

The grants are part of the £24m earmarked from the £100m UK Seafood Fund specifically for science and innovation projects – to invest in new technology, trial new gear and support world-class research.

Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis said: “I am pleased to see the £100m UK Seafood Fund in action, backing the impressive wealth of talent and innovation in our fishing industry.

“A sustainable fishing industry is essential if we are to ensure we have a healthy, thriving marine environment that is capable of supporting our world-class industry long into the future.”

Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis.

Other FISP grants include one for just over £274,000 to improve UK-wide data on catches of crab, lobster and whelks by using autonomous sampling systems on active fishing vessels or at processing sites.

This project, led by industry body Seafish, with partners including HFIG, will also use image analysis technology to determine the quantity, size and sex of shellfish catches.

According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), the aim here is to “significantly improve our understanding of shellfish stocks and shape long-term sustainable fisheries management”.

Seafood processor Macduff Shellfish (Scotland), based in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, and Orkney Fisheries Association, are both involved in a FISP-funded project aimed at improving the understanding and sustainability of the UK whelk fishery.

Whelk are currently considered “data-deficient”.

Announcing project funding of just under £248,000, Defra said it was “imperative” that significant data and knowledge gaps were addressed to pave the way for “more appropriate management measures to prevent unsustainable exploitation and reduce wider ecological impacts of the fishery”.

The Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association and partners are getting nearly £282,000 for a project seeking to investigate the effectiveness of using artificial lights as a means of changing fish behaviour and, ultimately, making prawn and squid trawl fisheries more selective and, therefore, more sustainable.

Applications for a second round of funding will open on Wednesday March 2 and run until April 25.

