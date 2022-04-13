Craig International unveils three new directors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig International has announced the appointment of three new directors to support “rapid” global growth.

The Aberdeen-based global energy industry procurement firm said the trio had already contributed to its success through adding clients, expanding into new geographical markets and growing turnover from £70 million in 2015 to an estimated £120m this year.

Bruce Cormie and Steve Gibson have been promoted to director roles for North American and Middle Eastern operations respectively.

Andrew Adams has taken on the job of finance director – the company’s first.

They have been instrumental in leading on the expansion of the business and will continue to drive sustainable growth.” Steve McHardy, joint MD.

Joint managing director Steve McHardy said: “These senior appointments come at a time when the group is seeing significant growth on an international level.

“In the Middle East, we have extended our global reach with the opening of an operational base in Oman and ongoing growth in Dubai and Qatar.

“In North America, we are expanding in Calgary and Houston to service our rapidly-growing client base and market share, and our Cape Town (South Africa) facility has brought in a number of new clients.”

Mr McHardy added: “The appointments recognise the enormous contribution that Bruce, Steve and Andrew have made in these key regions.

“They have been instrumental in leading on the expansion of the business and will continue to drive sustainable growth.”

Mr Cormie joined Craig International’s Aberdeen office in 2012 before relocating to Houston to oversee the group’s operations in North America as “country manager”.

He previously worked in the oil and gas sector for a Norwegian company operating in the North Sea, Africa and the Americas.

Craig International said its North American business had enjoyed significant growth over the past 10 years under Mr Cormie, with annual turnover rising from £9.2m to nearly £54m and staff numbers increasing from six to 27.

Fast growth in the Middle East

Mr Gibson gained experience in the UK and overseas, working in a range of shipping and supply chain roles before joining Craig International in 2018 as regional manager for the Middle East.

The company said he had been “instrumental” in growing Middle East revenue from £11.5m to more than £30.7m, while staff numbers in the region have increased from five to in excess of 40 across bases in Dubai, Qatar and Oman.

Aberdeen University alumnus

Craig International’s new finance director is an economics and accounting graduate of Aberdeen University.

His career as a chartered accountant spans more than 30 years in finance roles, both in Aberdeen and Vancouver, Canada, in the energy services industry.

The past seven of these have been in the post of Craig International’s finance controller.

Announcing Mr Adams’ promotion, the company said he had been heavily involved in its expansion into new areas in the Middle East by setting up necessary finance functions and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Craig International, controlled by Aberdeen businessman Douglas Craig, employs nearly 130 people globally.