Fast-growing accountancy firm ready for further expansion as AAB

The 32-year-old name of Anderson Anderson & Brown has been consigned to the history books in a rebranding by the firm.

From now on, the Aberdeen-based accountancy and business advice practice will operate as simply AAB.

The new name also shunts alternative acronyms AA&B an A2B into the archives. Both of these have been used as an easier, shortened form of the full name over the years.

AAB branding has already been rolled out across the group, which includes AAB Wealth, AAB Consulting and now AAB John F Daly, formerly John F Daly Associates.

Glasgow-based subsidiary Hardie Caldwell – acquired last June – will trade as AAB from May 30.

Other AAB-owned businesses, including Leeds-headquartered Sagars and recent Northern Irish acquisition FPM, will continue to trade under their existing names.

AAB said this was part of its strategy to build strong regional hubs across the UK and Ireland.

Purpose HR – the Edinburgh firm acquired by AAB last year – and global whistleblowing and fraud prevention service SeeHearSpeakUp are also keeping their names for their target markets, although AAB said these too would have closer links to the group brand.

AAB said its new, streamlined brand reflected its focus on “helping clients manage the critical elements that make their businesses tick – their people and their finances”.

The rebranding, which features a new “trailer” video, is also seen as “particularly important” for AAB seeking out new mergers and acquisitions opportunities.

Chief executive Graeme Allan said: “We are very excited to have reached this milestone.

“The changes are about so much more than simply updating the logo. The project has been a fantastic opportunity to review, simplify and invest in our brand strategy for AAB, and across our growing group of businesses.

“We are no longer simply the accountants from Aberdeen – our business spans the UK and Ireland, and supports clients across the globe, with a full suite of business-critical services. Our new brand reflects this significant step forward in our journey.”

‘We needed to bring some clarity and consistency here’

Mr Allan added: “We decided early on in this project that whilst we did not want to change our business name, we needed to bring some clarity and consistency here, which is particularly important as we enter new markets.

“Simplifying to AAB helps us achieve this, whilst still recognising where the business began.

“The brand may look different, our business may have grown and our service capabilities increased, but our people – the fundamental part of our business that makes us different – haven’t changed, and we are all still here to help our clients achieve their goals.”

Business launched in 1990

AAB was founded in 1990 by retired senior partner Mike Brown and two former Ernst & Young colleagues, Bobby Anderson and Sheena Anderson.

It now boasts 550 staff, including 41 partners, across offices in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.