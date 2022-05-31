Fast-growing accountancy firm ready for further expansion as AAB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fast-growing accountancy firm ready for further expansion as AAB

By Keith Findlay
May 31, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 31, 2022, 12:33 pm
Graeme Allan, chief executive, AAB.
Graeme Allan, chief executive, AAB.

The 32-year-old name of Anderson Anderson & Brown has been consigned to the history books in a rebranding by the firm.

From now on, the Aberdeen-based accountancy and business advice practice will operate as simply AAB.

The new name also shunts alternative acronyms AA&B an A2B into the archives. Both of these have been used as an easier, shortened form of the full name over the years.

The brand may look different, our business may have grown and our service capabilities increased, but our people – the fundamental part of our business that makes us different – haven’t changed.”

Graeme Allan, chief executive, AAB.

AAB branding has already been rolled out across the group, which includes AAB Wealth, AAB Consulting and now AAB John F Daly, formerly John F Daly Associates.

Glasgow-based subsidiary Hardie Caldwell – acquired last June – will trade as AAB from May 30.

Other AAB-owned businesses, including Leeds-headquartered Sagars and recent Northern Irish acquisition FPM, will continue to trade under their existing names.

AAB said this was part of its strategy to build strong regional hubs across the UK and Ireland.

Purpose HR – the Edinburgh firm acquired by AAB last year – and global whistleblowing and fraud prevention service SeeHearSpeakUp are also keeping their names for their target markets, although AAB said these too would have closer links to the group brand.

AAB’s headquarters at Prime Four business park in Kingswells, Aberdeen.

AAB said its new, streamlined brand reflected its focus on “helping clients manage the critical elements that make their businesses tick – their people and their finances”.

The rebranding, which features a new “trailer” video, is also seen as “particularly important” for AAB seeking out new mergers and acquisitions opportunities.

Chief executive Graeme Allan said: “We are very excited to have reached this milestone.

“The changes are about so much more than simply updating the logo. The project has been a fantastic opportunity to review, simplify and invest in our brand strategy for AAB, and across our growing group of businesses.

“We are no longer simply the accountants from Aberdeen – our business spans the UK and Ireland, and supports clients across the globe, with a full suite of business-critical services. Our new brand reflects this significant step forward in our journey.”

‘We needed to bring some clarity and consistency here’

Mr Allan added: “We decided early on in this project that whilst we did not want to change our business name, we needed to bring some clarity and consistency here, which is particularly important as we enter new markets.

“Simplifying to AAB helps us achieve this, whilst still recognising where the business began.

“The brand may look different, our business may have grown and our service capabilities increased, but our people – the fundamental part of our business that makes us different – haven’t changed, and we are all still here to help our clients achieve their goals.”

Business launched in 1990

AAB was founded in 1990 by retired senior partner Mike Brown and two former Ernst & Young colleagues, Bobby Anderson and Sheena Anderson.

It now boasts 550 staff, including 41 partners, across offices in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

