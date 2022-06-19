‘No one better to work with than your dad’: Kintore car garage keeping success in the family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Working with your dad may not always be seen as the ideal scenario – but at Kintore-based Jim Reid Vehicle Sales it’s a real family affair.

Owner Mr Reid works alongside both his son Liam and daughter Laura Buchan but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Although he admits it can sometimes be a struggle to switch from work to family time.

Liam, 26, works full-time in the sales department while mum-of-two Ms Buchan, 29, comes in one day a week to help with admin.

Mr Reid said: “It’s really quite an unusual experience because someone has always got to be boss.

“There’s got to be two relationships. A work one and then an out of work relationship.

“You’ve got to be very mindful you don’t carry across any personal issues, which we don’t really have.

“Likewise with work issues it’s almost impossible not to discuss work outside of work because when we all meet up because there’s always something.

“But we do try to keep it separate. It’s very important to do that.”

Ms Buchan’s husband Phil also works at the business having been sales manager there since 2009.

Family time comes first

Mr Reid is well aware of the amount of time his children spent at the garage when they were younger and when Ms Buchan gave birth to his first grandchild, Aria, five years ago he made the decision to close on a Sunday.

He said: “That was quite groundbreaking at the time as we were one of the very few garages that would actually close on a Sunday.

“But that was purely because, as a family business, I wasn’t wanting Laura to have the same experience she had all the way through her childhood when I had to work seven days a week.

“It was so Phil didn’t have the same experience with his daughter.

“We’ve also changed the hours to make it more family-friendly.

“Garages have got some of the worst unsociable hours.”

Career switch to join family business

It was a big career change for Liam when he decided to join the family business in July last year and it’s a decision he’s never regretted.

Working with his Dad has so far been a smooth transition.

He said: “It’s actually really good and nice knowing he’s in the next office.

“It’s a breath of fresh air compared to what I was doing before.

“I’ve only been directly involved with the family business for the past year but it was the right time to make the move.

“Although I liked doing what I was doing, I knew it was the job for forever with the family business sitting in Kintore.

“Although oil and gas was really good, it just wasn’t what my heart was in and life is too short to work somewhere you aren’t entirely happy.”

Happy times growing up

Ms Buchan, also mum to two-year-old Murray, has many fond childhood memories of the garage.

And for her, she couldn’t ask for a better boss than her Dad.

She said: “We were always at the garage and I loved it.

“Because I’ve worked with Dad for years it’s become the norm.

“I don’t think there’s anyone better to have as your boss than your dad.”

Always family time

Speaking about the extra family time they get to enjoy at the weekend Ms Buchan said: “We had a lot of years of Sunday working so to go to that and then have Phil at home was great. It meant we could go and do something.

“Although poor Phil never really gets away because we usually visit my mum and dad on a Sunday as well so he works seven days a week,” she laughed.

Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service is based in Craigearn Business Park.

