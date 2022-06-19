‘No one better to work with than your dad’: Kintore car garage keeping success in the family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘No one better to work with than your dad’: Kintore car garage keeping success in the family

By Kelly Wilson
June 19, 2022, 6:00 am
Jim Reid (centre) with his son Liam and daughter Laura Buchan.

Working with your dad may not always be seen as the ideal scenario – but at Kintore-based Jim Reid Vehicle Sales it’s a real family affair.

Owner Mr Reid works alongside both his son Liam and daughter Laura Buchan but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Although he admits it can sometimes be a struggle to switch from work to family time.

Liam, 26, works full-time in the sales department while mum-of-two Ms Buchan, 29, comes in one day a week to help with admin.

L-R Liam and Jim Reid, Laura Buchan. Photo: Scott Baxter

Mr Reid said: “It’s really quite an unusual experience because someone has always got to be boss.

“There’s got to be two relationships. A work one and then an out of work relationship.

“You’ve got to be very mindful you don’t carry across any personal issues, which we don’t really have.

“Likewise with work issues it’s almost impossible not to discuss work outside of work because when we all meet up because there’s always something.

“But we do try to keep it separate. It’s very important to do that.”

Ms Buchan’s husband Phil also works at the business having been sales manager there since 2009.

L-R Liam, Gail, Jim, Laura and Phil with grandchildren Aria and Murray and Fern the dog. Photo: Scott Baxter

Family time comes first

Mr Reid is well aware of the amount of time his children spent at the garage when they were younger and when Ms Buchan gave birth to his first grandchild, Aria, five years ago he made the decision to close on a Sunday.

He said: “That was quite groundbreaking at the time as we were one of the very few garages that would actually close on a Sunday.

“But that was purely because, as a family business, I wasn’t wanting Laura to have the same experience she had all the way through her childhood when I had to work seven days a week.

“It was so Phil didn’t have the same experience with his daughter.

“We’ve also changed the hours to make it more family-friendly.

“Garages have got some of the worst unsociable hours.”

Career switch to join family business

It was a big career change for Liam when he decided to join the family business in July last year and it’s a decision he’s never regretted.

Working with his Dad has so far been a smooth transition.

He said: “It’s actually really good and nice knowing he’s in the next office.

“It’s a breath of fresh air compared to what I was doing before.

L-R Liam and Jim Reid. Photo: Scott Baxter

“I’ve only been directly involved with the family business for the past year but it was the right time to make the move.

“Although I liked doing what I was doing, I knew it was the job for forever with the family business sitting in Kintore.

“Although oil and gas was really good, it just wasn’t what my heart was in and life is too short to work somewhere you aren’t entirely happy.”

Happy times growing up

Ms Buchan, also mum to two-year-old Murray, has many fond childhood memories of the garage.

And for her, she couldn’t ask for a better boss than her Dad.

L-R Jim Reid & Laura Buchan. Photo: Scott Baxter

She said: “We were always at the garage and I loved it.

“Because I’ve worked with Dad for years it’s become the norm.

“I don’t think there’s anyone better to have as your boss than your dad.”

Always family time

Speaking about the extra family time they get to enjoy at the weekend Ms Buchan said: “We had a lot of years of Sunday working so to go to that and then have Phil at home was great. It meant we could go and do something.

“Although poor Phil never really gets away because we usually visit my mum and dad on a Sunday as well so he works seven days a week,” she laughed.

Jim Reid Vehicle Sales & Service is based in Craigearn Business Park.

