Father and son duo raising spirits at The Macallan Distillery

Russell Anderson, 58, has worked at The Macallan for 13 years and is the current distillery manager.

His son, Matthew, 24, is food and beverage assistant manager and has been with the company since December 2017.

The business has seen a surge in interest, with sales “absolutely exploding” according to Mr Anderson Snr, while his son is dealing with up to 450 visitors pouring through the doors every day for The Macallan “distillery experience” now most Covid restrictions have eased.

Whisky is clearly in the family as Mr Anderson Snr’s father also worked at the distillery.

Matthew has been around brands such as Highland Park single malt, also owned by The Macallan parent company, Edrington, since childhood.

‘Encyclopedia of knowledge’

“Matthew as a wee boy used to come up with me to the Highland Park distillery,” said Mr Anderson Snr, who would show his son how the maltings and barely germinated.

“Working with my dad, it’s like an encyclopedia of knowledge,” his son said, adding: “If I have any challenges, I know there is someone with 36 years of experience to help me out.

“Our personal relationship outside work is very, very good as well.”

The pair occasionally team up – for example, when a Spanish TV crew came calling, which required father and son to collaborate for a few hours.

Mr Anderson Jnr said: “There was a piece for a TV documentary based on the architecture of the distillery – that was aired on Spanish TV a few years ago.

“It is not difficult (working together). There is never anything we wouldn’t speak about – we are both fairly relaxed individuals.”

Mr Anderson Snr said one of the benefits of his son moving to Elgin last year was he gets to see him a bit more. “There may be one week when we are in almost daily contact,” he added.

Father’s father worked as coppersmith in Rothes

“There are other fathers and sons who work as part of my team. My father worked here as well in the late 1970s and 1980s – one of his jobs was as a van driver.

“My father’s father worked as a coppersmith in Rothes, so there is a link there.”

In 2018 The Macallan opened its Speyside distillery near Craigellachie, designed by architects, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners to promote sustainability.

The site has achieved accolades including the RIAS Andrew Doolan best building in Scotland award.

The distillery stands near Easter Elchies House – the Highland manor built in 1700 and which appears on every bottle of The Macallan single malt whisky.

