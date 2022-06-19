Father and son duo raising spirits at The Macallan Distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Father and son duo raising spirits at The Macallan Distillery

By Simon Warburton
June 19, 2022, 6:00 am
The Macallan Father and son
Russell, left, and Matthew Anderson both work for The Macallan distillery.

Russell Anderson, 58, has worked at The Macallan for 13 years and is the current distillery manager.

His son, Matthew, 24, is food and beverage assistant manager and has been with the company since December 2017.

The business has seen a surge in interest, with sales “absolutely exploding” according to Mr Anderson Snr, while his son is dealing with up to 450 visitors pouring through the doors every day for The Macallan “distillery experience” now most Covid restrictions have eased.

The Macallan distillery and visitor centre.

Whisky is clearly in the family as Mr Anderson Snr’s father also worked at the distillery.

Matthew has been around brands such as Highland Park single malt, also owned by The Macallan parent company, Edrington, since childhood.

‘Encyclopedia of knowledge’

“Matthew as a wee boy used to come up with me to the Highland Park distillery,” said Mr Anderson Snr, who would show his son how the maltings and barely germinated.

“Working with my dad, it’s like an encyclopedia of knowledge,” his son said, adding: “If I have any challenges, I know there is someone with 36 years of experience to help me out.

“Our personal relationship outside work is very, very good as well.”

The pair occasionally team up – for example, when a Spanish TV crew came calling, which required father and son to collaborate for a few hours.

The Macallan
Macallan Distillery. Picture courtesy of Macallan Distillery.<span style="font-size: 16px"> </span>

Mr Anderson Jnr said: “There was a piece for a TV documentary based on the architecture of the distillery – that was aired on Spanish TV a few years ago.

“It is not difficult (working together). There is never anything we wouldn’t speak about – we are both fairly relaxed individuals.”

Mr Anderson Snr said one of the benefits of his son moving to Elgin last year was he gets to see him a bit more. “There may be one week when we are in almost daily contact,” he added.

Father’s father worked as coppersmith in Rothes

“There are other fathers and sons who work as part of my team. My father worked here as well in the late 1970s and 1980s – one of his jobs was as a van driver.

“My father’s father worked as a coppersmith in Rothes, so there is a link there.”

In 2018 The Macallan opened its Speyside distillery near Craigellachie, designed by architects, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners to promote sustainability.

The site has achieved accolades including the RIAS Andrew Doolan best building in Scotland award.

The distillery stands near Easter Elchies House – the Highland manor built in 1700 and which appears on every bottle of The Macallan single malt whisky.

