Recruitment agency grows team to cope with demand in post-pandemic world

Recruitment agency TMM Recruitment has grown its team by one-third since April 2021 in order to meet rising demand from clients and jobseekers in the post-pandemic world.

A total of nine new employees, including five hired during the past six months alone, has taken the Aberdeen firm’s headcount to 32.

The new recruits specialise in areas including accountancy and finance, supply chain and office support.

Chief executive Amanda McCulloch said the post-pandemic world had created new opportunities for the recruitment industry.

She added: “Recruiters are very much in demand right now, playing a key role in helping employers navigate business and hiring challenges.

“As employers struggle to identify the talent they need, we provide trusted advice and consultation on hiring practice, candidate attraction, sources of talent and leadership.

“This is driving significant fee growth – this year to date fees are almost double the same period in 2021.

“We are experiencing a bounce-back after the pandemic for professionals in accountancy and finance, HR, IT, supply chain, trades and marketing and communications in particular.”

‘Transferrable skills’

Ms McCulloch said the firm’s growth plan included bringing in graduates as well as exploiting valuable transferrable skills.

She added: “We’re pursuing the people approach that has served us so well over the years of bringing in graduates to train in the TMM Way, on the specific way we do things.

“We’re also acutely aware of the value of transferrable skills, so one of our hires during the pandemic was a ‘boomerang’ employee who had worked with us 10 years before, and we knew his skills and strengths.

“We’ve also hired an ex-police officer, as his particular skills were an ideal fit for both the recruitment industry and our team.”

Candidate shortage a problem

But candidate shortages continue to be a challenge, she said, adding: “Mirroring the national picture, there has been a steady increase in vacancies month-on-month, hitting a peak in May.

“Conversely, there has been a sharp decline in the number of jobs filled by direct applicants as employers experience the constraints of candidate shortages and the challenges associated with candidate attraction.

“The decision to launch our executive search service during the pandemic is also bearing dividends as organisations seek support to ensure their leadership teams have the right combination of skills and strengths to leverage opportunities in renewables.

Formerly Thorpe Molloy Recruitment, TMM Recruitment, based in Albyn Place, was founded in 1997 by Jude Thorpe and Karen Molloy.