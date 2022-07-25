Your Money: Why do women need specific advice on financial planning?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Your Money: Why do women need specific advice on financial planning?

By Emma Reid
July 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Emma Reid, of Phil Anderson Financial Services.
Otegha Uwagba, founder of creative business network Women Who, described being financially literate as “a powerful thing, especially for women”.

This may at first glance seem a patronising discussion topic – there is, after all, a considerable amount of overlap in the financial advice available to men and women.

So do women really need specific advice on financial planning? Well, many of the pension products and services in the marketplace were designed by men, for men.

Fortunately, times have changed and, yes, life events can apply to both men and women.

But there are still some which happen only to women, such as pregnancy and menopause. Also, it’s statistically proven that women tend to give up work or reduce their hours to look after children and elderly or infirm family members, and even grandchildren.

Pregnancy has financial implications specific to women.

Recent data from the Office for National Statistics shows the number of women aged 25-34 who are leaving the workforce to look after family has increased by 12.6% in the past year.

Women are entitled to 12 years of National Insurance (NI) credit per child, as well as carers’ NI credit for those giving up work to look after grandchildren. However, this is storing up a huge issue for the future – gaps in paying both NI and state pension contributions will result in depleted retirement pots.

Menopause matters

In her recent Channel 4 documentary Sex, Myths and the Menopause, Davina McCall revealed menopausal women are the fastest growing group of workers. A survey carried out for the programme showed nine out of 10 women feel menopause has a negative impact on their working lives. The survey also highlighted that 10% women leave work during the menopause and 14% go part time, but only 10% of employers are actively raising awareness and making simple changes to keep these people in the workforce.

So we have another factor impacting women only, which will reduce their private pension as well as their state pension. Having a smaller pension when they retire is compounded by the fact that women live on average 5.6 years longer than men.

By contrast, women are more likely than men to be diagnosed with a critical illness before the age of 65 – one in four, as opposed to one in five. It’s really important they consider critical illness cover in the event they are unable to pay bills due to ill-health.

Divorce

The emotional upheaval of divorce is frequently exacerbated by financial issues and tensions over dividing assets. While retirement plans and pensions are often key assets in any divorce decree, it’s often women – having paid less into a pension fund due to caring responsibilities or ill-health – who fare worst.

The best guidance I can give to anyone in this situation is to seek financial advice.

If you take anything away from this article it’s this – the earlier you start planning for the future the better, and decisions you make earlier on in your life will determine your quality of life later on. The Retirement Living Standards website is a good place to start.

Davina McCall raised menopause issues in a recent TV show.

If you’re in a couple, talk to each other about your finances. Consider the impact that having children will have on your expenses and also your career, and plan accordingly.

Plan from a tax-efficiency point of view. Claim everything you’re entitled to, including tax-free childcare.

Whether you’re male or female, you can’t plan for everything in life – but you can make the most of your finances so that when stormy seas do hit, you can find a path through.

Emma Reid is a financial adviser at north-east firm Phil Anderson Financial Services.

