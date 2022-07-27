FirstGroup suffers mini revolt over bosses’ pay at AGM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

FirstGroup suffers mini revolt over bosses’ pay at AGM

By Keith Findlay
July 27, 2022, 8:14 pm
Post Thumbnail

Scottish transport giant FirstGroup has suffered a mini revolt over its pay awards for top bosses.

Nearly 16% of shareholder votes cast in the ballot on remuneration at the Aberdeen-based firm’s annual general meeting opposed the pay deals.

But all other resolutions voted on at the AGM, held in London, nearly 400 miles from FirstGroup’s Granite City headquarters, secured shareholders’ overwhelming support.

The firm’s largest pay package for the year to March 26 22 – worth nearly £2.25 million – was for former chief executive Matthew Gregory, who stepped down from the board on September 13 2021 but remained an employee until today.

Matthew Gregory.

Chief financial officer Ryan Mangold received nearly £1.9m.

Mr Gregory’s successor, Graham Sutherland, has been at the helm since May.

An AGM trading update from FirstGroup, which recently knocked back a £1.2 billion-plus takeover approach from private equity company I Squared Capital Investors, said current trading was in line with expectations.

The FTSE 250 company added: “While some uncertainty remains around the pace of recovery in light of the pandemic and the broader macroeconomic backdrop, we expect the group to make significant further progress in the current financial year.

“In the last financial year we have delivered on our commitment to transform FirstGroup through consistent execution.

FirstGroup has offloaded all of its North American business, including iconic Greyhound intercity coach services.

“We have simplified and refocused the group through the sale of the North American businesses, unlocked substantial value for shareholders, strengthened the balance sheet and accelerated our sustainability progress, all while continuing to play our part in connecting people and communities.

“With leading positions in bus and rail, FirstGroup is now a resilient and robust platform from which to develop and maximise the opportunities that exist for growth.

“The group has a clear purpose and role to play at the heart of our communities. It is cash-generative, well-capitalised, and able to invest in a low carbon future while supporting progressive dividends to shareholders.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]