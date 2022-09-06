Orion looks to power US offshore wind with New Jersey office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Orion looks to power US offshore wind with New Jersey office

By Andrew Dykes
September 6, 2022, 5:15 pm
East coast boom after President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.
East coast boom after President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Local Business

East coast boom after President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.
UK energy bills to surge to £108 billion off higher oil prices - OEUK
0
East coast boom after President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
bakeries impacted by the Cost of living crisis
100% price increase for some ingredients sees north and north-east bakers face challenges amid…
0
Aberdam Glasgow
Pink mayonnaise heads south as takeaway kings Aberdam cook up Glasgow expansion
0
East coast boom after President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.
Jimmy Buchan says technology got his Amity Fish Co through a crisis
0
East coast boom after President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.
North brewer swoops for popular Glasgow watering hole
1
East coast boom after President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.
Demands for 'urgent action' from new PM as costs soar through £1.5m for north-east…
0
East coast boom after President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.
Key air link to Oslo restored from Aberdeen
1
East coast boom after President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.
North-east EV charging firm energised by £9m SNIB investment
0
East coast boom after President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0

More from Press and Journal

East coast boom after President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
City planners have recommended the Chester Hotel's planning application is refused.
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022
0
East coast boom after President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.
Four people in hospital following dog attack in Aberdeen
East coast boom after President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
East coast boom after President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.
23-year-old Thurso distiller wins national food and drink award
0
East coast boom after President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030.
Inchkeil Vintage Rally to raise money in memory of 15-year-old girl from Forres
0