How younger people and lower income earners will cash in on new pension rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

How younger people and lower income earners will cash in on new pension rules

By Andy Eason
March 13, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 13, 2023, 6:12 am
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.

With the news that landmark changes are to be made with the expansion of pension auto-enrolment, younger people are among those that will benefit the most.

While timing is being confirmed, the change, which will predominantly affect young workers aged 18-21 and lower earners, means that millions more people will be able to start saving sooner.

So how did this come about and what does it mean for employers?

A review in 2017 by the Works and Pensions Committee analysed both the outcome of the pension auto-enrolment process and its effectiveness.

Andy Eason, director of Acumen Employee Benefits
Andy Eason said government policy on widening access to pension enrolment has been affected by a ‘perfect storm’ causing delay. Image; Acumen

This was done to firstly assess its success in helping the UK population build retirement savings, and also to examine what adjustments or changes should be made in order to progress what has been universally accepted as a hugely successful step forward in helping the working population save towards a realistically funded retirement.

The ensuing five years have been a perfect storm of the impact of covid, the current cost of living crises, not to mention the frequent change of Pensions Minister as first Guy Opperman’s resignation, then reappointment, a brief tenure from Alex Burghart followed by the recent appointment of minister Laura Trott.

This has all combined in delaying parliamentary consideration of key points raised in the review including factors such as increased funding, changes to eligibility and pensionable wage definition.

Left to right; MP Jonathan Gullis (left), pensions minister Laura Trott  and Tory transport minister Richard Holden, celebrate the passing of a bill to lower the age and earnings threshold for automatic pension enrolment. Image:  Jonathan Gullis’ Office/PA Wire

While it seemed it may be deferred for some time, a private members bill has since been tabled and passed through its second reading earlier this month (3 March 2023) seeking to make two main changes to the current automatic enrolment regulations.

Firstly, in a major change, the age limit to be auto enrolled into a pension will be cut from 22 to 18 years of age, so effectively allow individuals to save for retirement much earlier on.

In addition, individuals who currently contribute on qualifying earnings (that is on earnings above the lower earnings level) will have this lower threshold removed.  This will of course be particularly beneficial for individuals who have several part time employments rather than a single occupation, as it will allow pension contributions to be based on total income.

While these proposed changes won’t happen overnight, they could be made law at some point over the next year, and start being phased in by April 2024.

Positively, they will bring people into retirement saving much earlier and allow even lower earners to save considerably more for their future.

Employers be prepared to pay

Supported by employers having to legally match this contribution, this will help ensure they achieve more realistic pension income levels at retirement.

Whilst we all recognize the benefits of these objectives for building member savings, there is of course as always another consequence arising from these changes. That is of course, the requirement for employers to match fund the contributions previously excluded by the lower earnings level.

In reality when both these changes are implemented employers will be funding staff members pensions for four years longer (as eligibility will reduce to 18 years old from 22 years old).

They will also be contributing on the wages that previously had been excluded as they represented the lower earnings level of currently £6,240.

So, from the employer’s perspective this would mean a significant rise in employers pension contribution in the near future.

However, even with this latest passing of the second reading the progress and enactment of this bill is not a given outcome, as there is still a considerable parliamentary process to complete before it is given assent.

Although, what is clear is that it has popular support within the House, as well as the backing of the DWP and Laura Trott.

So given the level of support for this private members bill,  it looks very likely to be implemented in the foreseeable future particularly as it progresses the government retirement policy direction of travel.

Andy Eason is an Aberdeen-based director of Acumen Employee Benefits

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Armada platform, UK North Sea.
Harbour Energy eyes £34 million savings per year from Aberdeen job cuts
Ben van Beurden, former chief executive officer of Shel
Ex-Shell CEO van Beurden trousered £9.7 million in 2022
Tolmount platform in the North Sea
Harbour Energy sees profits ‘wiped out’ by windfall tax
Annan House in Aberdeen
Enquest office tower hits Aberdeen market with £42 million price tag
Man crosses bridge on Cygnus platform
Aberdeen business group launches survey to gauge sentiment at ‘seminal moment’ for energy industry
An Airlander airship made by Hybrid Air Vehicles flying over Orkney.
Kirkwall Airport gets £1.7 million boost to test green aviation including airships and unmanned…
Verlume Halo installation with a crane
Aberdeen underwater battery firm plugs in to £2 million wave power trial off Orkney
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Aberdeen networking entrepreneur launches new book
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
It's all about the freshest taste of the sea for Inverness business owner Sean…
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Fast-growing north-east firm CS Group plans to add 50 more jobs

Most Read

1
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Mum dealt cocaine to pay off brother’s drug debt
2
man arrested Inverness
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death at Inverness property
3
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Mum realised she was dating paedophile after seeing P&J article
4
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
5
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
6
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Zipwire course to boost ‘fragile’ tourism economy, snowboard on roof of Elgin church and…
7
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Customer who set off Tesco security alarms threatened to bomb staff’s homes
8
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
9
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Poppy Baker-Spink, 24, on why ‘education isn’t everything’ as she dominates Inverness baking scene
10
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit

More from Press and Journal

At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Highland maintain top-four tilt with Watsonians win
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Jamie Stone: Alcohol advertising ban would create more problems than it could ever solve
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Junior football: Only two games survive cold snap as Montrose Roselea edge Nairn St…
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Scottish Cup hero Danny Devine relishing another Hampden semi-final
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Clear vision is key to success for Aberdeen AV man Adam Wilson
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Athletics: Aberdeen's Jane Davidson following in family footsteps with track success
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Exclusive: Third of Scots less likely to back Tories if Scotch whisky duty raised
Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds…
At long last lower earners and younger people are set to be included in legislation requiring employers to automatically enrol them in pension payments.
Chamber boss call for reboot of Aberdeen City Region deal ahead of chancellor's budget

Editor's Picks

Most Commented