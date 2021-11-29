Scottish Friendly announces new CEO

Life assurance and investments mutual Scottish Friendly has named Aegon chief financial officer Stephen McGee as its new chief executive.

Mr McGee – currently a non-executive director at Glasgow-based Scottish Friendly – will join the business, subject to regulatory approval, in April 2022.

Before Aegon, he held senior positions at financial institutions including Lloyds Banking Group and Phoenix Group.

He will take over from Martin Pringle, who has been acting CEO since the death of Jim Galbraith in April.

Mr McGee said: “I have known the organisation for some time and always greatly admired its innovation, pace and commitment to a coherent and successful vision and purpose repeatedly articulated to me by Jim Galbraith over the years.

“Scottish Friendly already has a balanced, well-respected and dedicated team.

Record year

“I am very much looking forward to working with them all, building on what has been a record year of sales for the business and continuing the success story that is Scottish Friendly.”

Mr Pringle said: “While enormously proud to have been able to provide stability and continuity to the business following Jim’s passing, I am delighted with the appointment of Stephen as CEO and excited about what Scottish Friendly can achieve under his leadership.

“I and the rest of the team very much look forward to working closely with him as we continue to build on the excellent work and growth of the past to serve our current and future members.”

‘Excellent fit’

Chairman David Huntley added: “Everyone at Scottish Friendly is incredibly grateful to Martin for stepping up when the business needed him most.

“Stephen greatly impressed the board with a unique combination of drive, enthusiasm, experience and knowledge.

“We believe he is an excellent fit for the organisation and will provide expert leadership to the whole team at Scottish Friendly – delivering on our vision and purpose, whilst creating long term value for our members.”