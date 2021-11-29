Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Friendly announces new CEO

By Keith Findlay
November 29, 2021, 4:30 pm

Life assurance and investments mutual Scottish Friendly has named Aegon chief financial officer Stephen McGee as its new chief executive.

Mr McGee – currently a non-executive director at Glasgow-based Scottish Friendly – will join the business, subject to regulatory approval, in April 2022.

Before Aegon, he held senior positions at financial institutions including Lloyds Banking Group and Phoenix Group.

Stephen greatly impressed the board with a unique combination of drive, enthusiasm, experience and knowledge.”

David Huntley, chairman, Scottish Friendly.

He will take over from Martin Pringle, who has been acting CEO since the death of Jim Galbraith in April.

Mr McGee said: “I have known the organisation for some time and always greatly admired its innovation, pace and commitment to a coherent and successful vision and purpose repeatedly articulated to me by Jim Galbraith over the years.

“Scottish Friendly already has a balanced, well-respected and dedicated team.

Record year

“I am very much looking forward to working with them all, building on what has been a record year of sales for the business and continuing the success story that is Scottish Friendly.”

Mr Pringle said: “While enormously proud to have been able to provide stability and continuity to the business following Jim’s passing, I am delighted with the appointment of Stephen as CEO and excited about what Scottish Friendly can achieve under his leadership.

“I and the rest of the team very much look forward to working closely with him as we continue to build on the excellent work and growth of the past to serve our current and future members.”

‘Excellent fit’

Chairman David Huntley added: “Everyone at Scottish Friendly is incredibly grateful to Martin for stepping up when the business needed him most.

“Stephen greatly impressed the board with a unique combination of drive, enthusiasm, experience and knowledge.

“We believe he is an excellent fit for the organisation and will provide expert leadership to the whole team at Scottish Friendly – delivering on our vision and purpose, whilst creating long term value for our members.”

