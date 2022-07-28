Law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn gives staff extra bonus after jump in profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn gives staff extra bonus after jump in profits

By Kelly Wilson
July 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:30 pm
Shepherd and Wedderburn
Andrew Blain, managing partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn.

Employees of Shepherd and Wedderburn (S&W) are welcoming extra bonus payouts worth 5% of their salaries after a successful financial performance by the firm.

S&W, which has 77 partners and 417 employees across its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and Dublin, said profits before partner distributions rose 3% to £26 million during the year to April 30 on turnover that was up by 5% at £62.2m.

The “exceptional” bonuses for colleagues were paid out in addition to the firm’s  performance-related bonus scheme.

‘Strong and growing platform’

S&W managing partner Andrew Blain, said: “Last year was the first year of our revised three-year strategy and I am delighted with the progress we have made.

“We have achieved the targets we set ourselves for the first 12 months, and made a number of strategic investments in people and premises.

“We go into 2022-2023 with a strong and growing platform to support clients and deliver on our 2024 strategy.”

The firm said the past year was the first of its revised three-year strategic plan.

This is aimed at driving growth primarily in core strength areas including real estate, infrastructure, corporate finance and the fast-growing and innovative sectors of technology and clean energy, where client activity has been “particularly strong” over the past year.

High points during the year

Highlights for S&W over the past year include advising Scottish Sea Farms in its £164 million purchase of the UK fish farming interests of Shetland-based Grieg Seafood.

Another notable achievement was being appointed legal advisor for the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) earmarked for Aberdeen.

Following a competitive tender, the firm’s clean energy group – comprising more than 90 lawyers – was selected to advise ETZ on all corporate, property and construction, and regulatory matters.

The firm’s banking team advised on 150 deals, with a total value of £101 billion, during the year.

S&W also invested in its office footprint, in line with its ambitions to be net-zero for greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

The firm has relocated its Aberdeen team to offices on  Albyn Place, where it now has space to double its Granite City-based headcount.

Shepherd and Wedderburn’s offices at 37 Albyn Place, Aberdeen.

Other highlights of the past year include five lawyers becoming partners, with women accounting for 80% of all partner promotions at the firm.

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

