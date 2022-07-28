Speyside and Brora distilleries at the heart of global whisky success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Speyside and Brora distilleries at the heart of global whisky success

By Keith Findlay
July 28, 2022, 6:27 pm
Diageo sold 21 million cases of Johnnie Walker during its latest full trading year.
A distillery on Speyside and another in Brora have helped to deliver record sales of the world’s favourite whisky.

Drink giant Diageo today reported a 20%-plus jump in total annual sales on the back of strong growth in demand for whisky, tequila and beer.

But the star of the show was Johnnie Walker, the world’s best-selling Scotch, for which sales topped 21 million cases for the first time.

The iconic brand comprises expressions of blended whisky from a string of distilleries.

Four distilleries – Cardhu on Speyside, Clynelish in Brora, Caol Ila on Islay and Glenkinchie in East Lothian – are described by Diageo as representing the “four corners” of Scotland crucial to the art of whisky-blending at the heart of Johnnie Walker.

Ewan Andrew, president global supply chain and procurement, Diageo, said the whole industry was reaping the rewards of strong growth in demand for whisky globally.

Export success is driving investment in capacity across the sector, he added.

Meanwhile, Scottish tourism is getting a boost from recent investment in distillery visitor centres and other major projects.

Mr Andrew said the new Johnny Walker Experience attraction in Edinburgh – the centrepiece of a £185m investment by Diageo in whisky tourism – had got off to a good start in terms of visitor numbers and Tripadvisor feedback since it opened late last year.

The new Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh.

Scotch was the biggest contributor to growth for Diageo during the year to June 30.

The company hailed a record year for both Johnnie Walker and its “luxury” whisky portfolio.

Tequila had another “breakout” growth year, led by Casamigos and Don Julio and Diageo said it saw “significant headroom” for future growth in the category.

Beer sales grew by 63% in Europe, driven by Guinness due to on‐trade recovery in Ireland and the UK.

Cardhu Distillery on Speyside.

Diageo – whose other whisky brands include Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor – posted net sales of £15.5 billion, up by 21.4% from £12.7bn a year earlier.

The company reported strong double-digit growth across all global markets.

Operating profits grew by 18.2% to £4.4bn as price increases and supply productivity savings “more than offset” cost inflation. Pre-tax profits surged to £4.34bn, from £3.7bn previously.

London-based Diageo said it achieved broad-based drink category growth and gained market share.

It also highlighted “strong momentum in creating a diverse and inclusive organisation”.

The firm cited its 44% women and 41% ethically diverse leaders globally – up 2% and 4% respectively year-on-year.

Dividend increase

Diageo increased its recommended final dividend by 5% to 46.82p per share.

In addition, the firm revealed it had completed £3.6bn of share buybacks as part of return of capital programme worth up to £4.5bn.

Shares in the company rose 2.63% to £38.65 following the results announcement.

Chief executive Ivan Menezes said: “We delivered double-digit organic net sales growth across all regions and we gained or held off-trade market share in over 85% of our total net sales value in measured markets.

“We expanded operating margin while increasing marketing investment ahead of net sales growth, and we used our strong cash generation to invest in long-term growth.

Diageo chief executive Ivan Menezes.

Mr Menezes added: “In a year of significant global supply chain disruption, our double-digit volume growth demonstrates the tremendous agility and resourcefulness of our teams.

“I am particularly proud of the performance of Johnnie Walker, which delivered double-digit growth across all regions to surpass 21 million cases globally. This fantastic milestone exemplifies our world-class brand-building and execution capabilities.

“Looking ahead to fiscal 23, we expect the operating environment to be challenging, with ongoing volatility related to Covid-19, significant cost inflation, a potential weakening of consumer spending power and global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.

“Notwithstanding these factors, I am confident in the resilience of our business and our ability to navigate these headwinds.”

Another bottle sold at the Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh.

Diageo’s single malt whisky range includes Caol Ila, Cardhu, Dalwhinnie, Knockando, Lagavulin, Oban, Royal Lochnagar, The Singleton and Talisker.

The group also makes Guinness stout, Smirnoff vodka, Bailey’s liqueur and Captain Morgan rum, among others.

