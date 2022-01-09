Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Your Money: Inflation uppermost in the minds of savers in 2022

By Keith Findlay
January 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
The rising cost of living is the biggest concern facing Scots at the start of 2022, a high street bank’s study has revealed.

TSB found inflation was uppermost in the minds of  people it surveyed for its latest Money Confidence Barometer.

More than half (54%) of those questioned in the UK-wide research cited it as their biggest source of anxiety.

Nearly one-third (31%) felt less confident in their financial situation as a result.

But for most people confidence in their overall financial situation remains steady, compared to six months ago.

The research, based on responses from more than 5,000 adults, aimed to measure UK consumers’ sentiment when it comes to managing their finances.

More than four-fifths (82%) had already experienced an increase in their costs of living, such as more expensive groceries, day-to-day essentials, and gas and electricity.

As a result, nearly a quarter (23%) had dipped into savings, almost one in five (19%) had changed their usual habits or behaviours – such as changing shopping habits – and more than one-third (36%) ha cut back on spending on non-essential purchases.

Households are facing a big increase in their fuel bills this year.

Nearly one in five (19%) had increased debt either by taking out new credit, adding to existing credit or going into their overdraft.

TSB customer banking director Mark Curran said: “It’s clear many people are concerned about the impact of bills going up and rising inflation.

“Now is the time to really get on top of your finances.”

He added: “Our research shows that many people are able to save money and budget better by using digital banking.

“We know that many of our customers need support – and we’re delivering new tools and features that will help them to develop confidence with their finances.”

One in 10 people struggling with their finances

The research found 67% of people using online banking felt more confident about their money situation.

More than two-fifths (42%) said using online banking helped them save money every month – £166 on average.

In excess of one-third had increased (36%) or maintained (36%) savings since June 2021.

Scotland ranked fifth in UK-wide financial health check

But the research also found that more than one in 10 (13%) people were struggling financially, with renters the hardest hit.

And overall financial confidence has decreased slightly since the last survey in June 2021.

The study measured people’s confidence in managing their cash across five different aspects of money management.

Breathing space

Meanwhile, research by credit score app firm TotallyMoney has found people are 31% more likely to be eligible for a credit card now than at the start of the Covid pandemic.

One way in which savers can give themselves some extra breathing space amid rising inflation is by cutting the cost of borrowing every month with a balance transfer card.

Balance transfer cards charge 0% interest for a set period of time – currently up to 35 months.

This means 100% of your repayments go towards clearing your debt and not towards paying interest, so you can pay off your debts quicker and cheaper.

On average, these charge a fee of 2% of the transactional value.

For many people, credit card balance transfers are an easy way to reduce monthly outgoings.

TotallyMoney said it was always worth doing some calculations before applying.

A customer’s average interest-bearing monthly balance is £2,898, which means not switching to the market-leading offer could cost an extra £1,831, the financial technology firm added.

TotallyMoney chief executive Alastair Douglas said: “As we enter 2022 we should all be making the new year’s resolution to avoid paying unnecessary interest – especially at a time when many are feeling the squeeze of the soaring cost of living as the inflation rate hits a 10-year high.”

Will Covid damage young people’s retirement prospects?

