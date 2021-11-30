Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grab your ticket for this year’s Evening Express Christmas Concert

By Jamie Wilde
November 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
Back with a bang: Find out how you can make it down to this year's Evening Express Christmas Concert.
We’ve all been loving getting back out to see live shows this year.

From feel-good musicals to enthralling gigs, there’s nothing quite like the excitement of on-stage performances.

However, don’t go ticking off your calendar for the year just yet.

We have a special festive event that we’re sure you’ll enjoy.

Santa Claus will be returning to Aberdeen this year for one of his favourite events – the Evening Express Christmas Concert.

This year’s concert

This year sees the return of our Evening Express Christmas Concert.

For over 50 years, school children, musicians and orchestras in and around Aberdeenshire have wooed crowds with their Christmas carols to sell-out crowds.

Last time round in 2019, more than 500 youngsters took to the Music Hall stage in front of a packed crowd.

This year, the event will be hosted at P&J Live for the very first time on Sunday December 12.

The show will commence in the afternoon at 2.30pm and run on until 5.30pm with intervals.

Tickets are now available via Ticketmaster with all money raised going towards the prize amount for our Pounds for Primaries competition.

You can order tickets online for the concert you won’t want to miss.

Stars of the show

Music 4 U, an Aberdeen integrated stage school for children and young people, are looking forward to featuring in the concert this year.

The organisation works with youngsters without barriers and has experience performing at previous Evening Express Christmas Concerts.

Its founder and creative director, Debra Kirkness, says: “Our preparations are well underway and one of the songs we’ll be featuring is one which I wrote with the concert in mind.

“I’m delighted for it to be heard by the public again this year.”

Ragamuffins at the Evening Express Carol Concert at St Mark’s Church back in 2017.

Feeling festive

Debra adds that the Christmas concert has its own distinct feel being such a long-standing event in the north-east.

“I love the atmosphere of it, the Christmas feel, the excitement and the build-up to the festive season,” she says.

The Music 4 U team are especially excited about performing at P&J Live for this year’s concert, with Debra saying that she “can’t believe we’re performing in the same place as Steps”.

Overall, Music 4 U’s performers are happy to be taking to the stage and getting into the festive spirit.

“Everyone has been going through difficult times right now with various restrictions, so the concert is something that everyone can look forward to.

“We’re all feeling joyous.”

Fernielea School Choir at 2018’s Carol Concert.

Tickets for the Evening Express Christmas Concert cost £13.50 plus booking fees. To buy tickets, visit www.pandjlive.com

