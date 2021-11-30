Grab your ticket for this year’s Evening Express Christmas Concert

We’ve all been loving getting back out to see live shows this year.

From feel-good musicals to enthralling gigs, there’s nothing quite like the excitement of on-stage performances.

However, don’t go ticking off your calendar for the year just yet.

We have a special festive event that we’re sure you’ll enjoy.

This year’s concert

This year sees the return of our Evening Express Christmas Concert.

For over 50 years, school children, musicians and orchestras in and around Aberdeenshire have wooed crowds with their Christmas carols to sell-out crowds.

Last time round in 2019, more than 500 youngsters took to the Music Hall stage in front of a packed crowd.

This year, the event will be hosted at P&J Live for the very first time on Sunday December 12.

The show will commence in the afternoon at 2.30pm and run on until 5.30pm with intervals.

Tickets are now available via Ticketmaster with all money raised going towards the prize amount for our Pounds for Primaries competition.

Stars of the show

Music 4 U, an Aberdeen integrated stage school for children and young people, are looking forward to featuring in the concert this year.

The organisation works with youngsters without barriers and has experience performing at previous Evening Express Christmas Concerts.

Its founder and creative director, Debra Kirkness, says: “Our preparations are well underway and one of the songs we’ll be featuring is one which I wrote with the concert in mind.

“I’m delighted for it to be heard by the public again this year.”

Feeling festive

Debra adds that the Christmas concert has its own distinct feel being such a long-standing event in the north-east.

“I love the atmosphere of it, the Christmas feel, the excitement and the build-up to the festive season,” she says.

The Music 4 U team are especially excited about performing at P&J Live for this year’s concert, with Debra saying that she “can’t believe we’re performing in the same place as Steps”.

Overall, Music 4 U’s performers are happy to be taking to the stage and getting into the festive spirit.

“Everyone has been going through difficult times right now with various restrictions, so the concert is something that everyone can look forward to.

“We’re all feeling joyous.”

Tickets for the Evening Express Christmas Concert cost £13.50 plus booking fees. To buy tickets, visit www.pandjlive.com