Dreuchd ùr ann an 2022? Begin your journey into Gaelic teaching

Aig an àm seo den bhliadhna, bidh sinn gu tric a’ smaoineachadh air ar dreuchdan atharrachadh agus mar sin is dòcha gum bi an goireas ùr aig Bòrd na Gàidhlig feumail dhuibh ma tha sibh a’ beachdachadh air dreuchd ùr ann an teagasg tro mheadhan na Gàidhlig. (You can read the English version of this article below.)

A’ leantainn air na dleastanasan agus geallaidhean a tha ann am Plana Cànain Nàiseanta Gàidhlig 2018-23 gus tidsearan Gàidhlig a thrusadh, a ghlèidheadh is oideachadh agus sanasachd a dhèanamh air teagasg Gàidhlig mar dhreuchd, tha Bòrd na Gàidhlig air padlet a chruthachadh mar ghoireas ùr. Tha seo a bharrachd air a’ bhileag aig Comhairle Choitcheann Teagaisg na h-Alba ‘A bheil thu airson teagasg sa Ghàidhlig?’.

Dè a th’ann am padlet?

’S e goireas didseatach a th’ ann am padlet a tha a’ tabhann aon àite airson stuthan a chur an cèill – nàdar de bhòrd-fiosrachaidh air-loidhne – far a bheil làraich-lìn, sgrìobhainnean agus bhideothan air an cruinneachadh air balla. Air gach padlet lorgair na slighean eadar-dhealaichte a-steach gu teagasg sa Ghàidhlig, air an cruinneachadh agus air an taisbeanadh ann an cruth soilleir, còmhla ri cuid de ghoireasan feumail eile. Tha e na amas gum bi seo na dhòigh shìmplidh agus tharraingeach dha daoine am fiosrachadh a tha a dhìth orra gus gluasad gu teagasg sa Ghàidhlig a lorg ann an aon àite.

Cò dha a tha e?

Tha aon phadlet ann a tha ag amas air stiùireadh a thoirt do thidsearan clàraichte a tha airson an sgilean cànain a leasachadh gus gluasad gu Foghlam tro Mheadhan na Gàidhlig; agus padlet eile dhaibhsan a tha a’ beachdachadh air cùrsa Foghlam Gàidhlig a dhèanamh aig ìre fo-cheum no iar-cheum gus Gàidhlig a theagasg na cuspair fhèin neo cuspair àrd-sgoile a theagasg tro mheadhan na Gàidhlig.

Ciamar a gheibh mi cothrom air?

Gheibh sibh a-steach dhan phadlet le bhith air-loidhne. Gus an comas a thoirt dhuibh cùrsa cànain na Gàidhlig a thaghadh a bhios freagarrach dhan ìre aig a bheil sibh, tha Bòrd na Gàidhlig air na slighean a chruinneachadh a-rèir Frèam Iomraidh Cumanta Eòrpach airson Cànanan.

Tha Bòrd na Gàidhlig an dòchas gum bi an goireas seo cuideachail dhuibh uile.

Ma tha ceistean no molaidhean sam bith agaibh, nach cuiribh fios don Oifigear Leasachaidh aca angela@gaidhlig.scot.

Thinking about a new career in 2022?

At this time of year, we often think about changing careers so you may find Bòrd na Gàidhlig’s new resource useful if you are considering a new career in teaching through the medium of Gaelic.

Following on from the commitments in the National Gaelic Language Plan 2018-23 to recruit, retain and educate Gaelic teachers and to advertise Gaelic teaching as a career, Bòrd na Gàidhlig has created a new resource called a padlet. The padlet complements the existing General Teaching Council for Scotland’s leaflet ‘So you want to teach in Gaelic?’.

What is a padlet?

A padlet is a digital tool – a form of online noticeboard – where websites, documents and videos are clearly displayed on a single wall. In each of Bòrd na Gàidhlig’s padlets you will find information on the different routes into Gaelic teaching, collected and presented in an appealing format, along with some other useful resources. The aim is for this to be a straightforward and accessible way for people to find the information they need in one place as they begin their journey into Gaelic Teaching.

Who is it for?

One of the padlets provides guidance for registered teachers who wish to develop their language skills in order to transfer to Gaelic Medium Education. The other padlet has been created for those considering an undergraduate or postgraduate course in Gaelic Education to teach Gaelic as a subject or to teach a secondary subject through the medium of Gaelic.

How can I access it?

You can access the padlets online (links above). To enable you to choose a Gaelic language course that suits your level, Bòrd na Gàidhlig has compiled the pathways in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

Bòrd na Gàidhlig hopes you find this resource useful.If you have any questions or suggestions, please contact its Development Officer at angela@gaidhlig.scot.