NHS Grampian apology after dozens given out-of-date Covid jab

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of people are being offered re-vaccination after getting out of date Covid jabs in Aberdeenshire.

Health bosses have confirmed a total of 42 people were affected, and are being contacted directly after the mix-up last week.

It emerged that some doses administered at the Stonehaven Town Hall vaccination centre on February 1 were “later discovered to be out of date”.

NHS Grampian chiefs believe the jabs are safe and will still protect people from Covid-19.

However, a spokeswoman said: “There is a very small possibility of reduced effectiveness, therefore we are offering re-vaccination if those affected want this.

“We are contacting them directly to apologise and to offer them this, according to their personal circumstances.”

‘Isolated incident’

The health board says everyone affected was over the age of 12, and that it did not disrupt the ongoing vaccination of 5 to 11-year-olds.

Additionally, an investigation into the matter has suggested it was “isolated” with no other centres affected.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise publicly for any distress or inconvenience,” the NHS Grampian spokeswoman added.