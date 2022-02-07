NHS Grampian apology after dozens given out-of-date Covid jab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian apology after dozens given out-of-date Covid jab

By James Wyllie
February 7, 2022, 2:35 pm Updated: February 7, 2022, 2:39 pm
Stonehaven Town Hall, which is being used as a Covid vaccination centre. Picture by Chris Sumner/ DCT Media
Stonehaven Town Hall, which is being used as a Covid vaccination centre. Picture by Chris Sumner/ DCT Media

Dozens of people are being offered re-vaccination after getting out of date Covid jabs in Aberdeenshire.

Health bosses have confirmed a total of 42 people were affected, and are being contacted directly after the mix-up last week.

It emerged that some doses administered at the Stonehaven Town Hall vaccination centre on February 1 were “later discovered to be out of date”.

NHS Grampian chiefs believe the jabs are safe and will still protect people from Covid-19.

However, a spokeswoman said: “There is a very small possibility of reduced effectiveness, therefore we are offering re-vaccination if those affected want this.

“We are contacting them directly to apologise and to offer them this, according to their personal circumstances.”

‘Isolated incident’

The health board says everyone affected was over the age of 12, and that it did not disrupt the ongoing vaccination of 5 to 11-year-olds.

Additionally, an investigation into the matter has suggested it was “isolated” with no other centres affected.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise publicly for any distress or inconvenience,” the NHS Grampian spokeswoman added.

