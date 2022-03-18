Red Nose Day: 10 cute pictures of kids taking part in Comic Relief event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s that time of year again – so it’s time for some of your Comic Relief pictures.

Scroll down for a selection of photos from across the north and north-east showing a few of the activities that took place today.

Whether the little ones dressed in red, told jokes or took part in a fundraising event, they all had fun and sent us the evidence.

From Kintore to Inverness and beyond, we’ve got you covered.

Take a look!

Gledfield Primary School, in Ardgay, took their noses outside for some Sutherland fresh air

The early learners at Lochardil looked great

Kids from Ardross Primary School in the Highlands hit the great outdoors

These P2s at Lochardil gave the day a thumbs up

Halkirk Primary School in Caithness had fun