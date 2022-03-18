Red Nose Day: 10 cute pictures of kids taking part in Comic Relief event By Sarah Bruce March 18, 2022, 6:27 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 7:34 pm Lochardil Primary kids in Inverness got into the Red Nose Day spirit [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up It’s that time of year again – so it’s time for some of your Comic Relief pictures. Scroll down for a selection of photos from across the north and north-east showing a few of the activities that took place today. Whether the little ones dressed in red, told jokes or took part in a fundraising event, they all had fun and sent us the evidence. From Kintore to Inverness and beyond, we’ve got you covered. Take a look! P1 at Lochardil Primary School in Inverness had the right idea Kintore Primary School with a splash of red in Aberdeenshire Gledfield Primary School, in Ardgay, took their noses outside for some Sutherland fresh air The early learners at Lochardil looked great Another Kintore class take part Kids from Ardross Primary School in the Highlands hit the great outdoors Red nose inventions at Kintore These P2s at Lochardil gave the day a thumbs up Halkirk Primary School in Caithness had fun More creativity at Kintore More Schools and Family news Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close