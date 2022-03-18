Red Nose Day: 10 cute pictures of kids taking part in Comic Relief event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Red Nose Day: 10 cute pictures of kids taking part in Comic Relief event

By Sarah Bruce
March 18, 2022, 6:27 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 7:34 pm
Five primary school age children wearing red noses for Comic Relief
Lochardil Primary kids in Inverness got into the Red Nose Day spirit

It’s that time of year again – so it’s time for some of your Comic Relief pictures.

Scroll down for a selection of photos from across the north and north-east showing a few of the activities that took place today.

Whether the little ones dressed in red, told jokes or took part in a fundraising event, they all had fun and sent us the evidence.

From Kintore to Inverness and beyond, we’ve got you covered.

Take a look!

P1 at Lochardil Primary School in Inverness had the right idea
Kintore Primary School with a splash of red in Aberdeenshire

Gledfield Primary School, in Ardgay, took their noses outside for some Sutherland fresh air

The early learners at Lochardil looked great

Another Kintore class take part

Kids from Ardross Primary School in the Highlands hit the great outdoors

Red nose inventions at Kintore

Two primary school-aged children dressed up for Red Nose Day

These P2s at Lochardil gave the day a thumbs up

Halkirk Primary School in Caithness had fun

More creativity at Kintore

