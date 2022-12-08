North-east school claims top prize in energy transition challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Senior pupils from Fraserburgh Academy won first place at a STEM competition by impressing judges with their ideas for Aberdeen’s energy transition.

BP co-sponsored and hosted TechFest’s annual STEM in the Pipeline competition at the company’s North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen this week.

The Fraserburgh team designed an eco-conscious field development plan for a fictional oil company.

There were also teams from Aboyne, Ellon, Banchory, and Cults Academies.

Judges praised the Fraserburgh pupils for their understanding of everything from complex economics to safety and emissions standards.

Turriff Academy finished in second place.

Shocked and proud to finish on top

The Fraserburgh team featured 17-year-old STEM stars Dovydas Simkus, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon, Mackenzie Morrison and Rosa Kelly.

Mackenzie said that despite all their hard work, the result still came as a surprise.

“We were really shocked when we won. We had put in a lot of work.”

She said that she and her team spent two months preparing for their competition.

“We had to design an oilfield while considering the environment. We have learned really valuable and transferrable skills like project management as well as getting realistic insight into the energy sector.”

Throughout the course of the project, the students had the opportunity to learn about geology, reservoir engineering, process engineering, finance, processing, project management and the energy industry’s transition towards net zero carbon emissions.

Out of the classroom, into the world

Martha Gavan, deputy managing director at TechFest, said that all the competitors can use what they’ve learned in the real world.

“This is a valuable experience for them which teaches transferable skills as well as gives them the opportunity to learn what it’s like to work in the global energy industry. They then apply everything they have learned in the classroom to a topical situation.

“Every year, STEM in the Pipeline challenges the pupils academically and requires skilful project management, communication and teamwork, so it’s a great introduction to university-level projects or for entering the workforce.”

With their win, Fraserburgh’s students can now apply for a prestigious Silver CREST Award. CREST is part of a national award scheme for work in the STEM subjects.

