North-east school claims top prize in energy transition challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

North-east school claims top prize in energy transition challenge

By Garrett Stell
December 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.

Senior pupils from Fraserburgh Academy won first place at a STEM competition by impressing judges with their ideas for Aberdeen’s energy transition.

BP co-sponsored and hosted TechFest’s annual STEM in the Pipeline competition at the company’s North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen this week.

The Fraserburgh team designed an eco-conscious field development plan for a fictional oil company.

There were also teams from Aboyne, Ellon, Banchory, and Cults Academies.

Judges praised the Fraserburgh pupils for their understanding of everything from complex economics to safety and emissions standards.

Turriff Academy finished in second place.

Shocked and proud to finish on top

The Fraserburgh team featured 17-year-old STEM stars Dovydas Simkus, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon, Mackenzie Morrison and Rosa Kelly.

BP played host to the 2022 STEM in the Pipeline – Energising the Transition competition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Mackenzie said that despite all their hard work, the result still came as a surprise.

“We were really shocked when we won. We had put in a lot of work.”

She said that she and her team spent two months preparing for their competition.

“We had to design an oilfield while considering the environment. We have learned really valuable and transferrable skills like project management as well as getting realistic insight into the energy sector.”

Throughout the course of the project, the students had the opportunity to learn about geology, reservoir engineering, process engineering, finance, processing, project management and the energy industry’s transition towards net zero carbon emissions.

Out of the classroom, into the world

Martha Gavan, deputy managing director at TechFest, said that all the competitors can use what they’ve learned in the real world.

“This is a valuable experience for them which teaches transferable skills as well as gives them the opportunity to learn what it’s like to work in the global energy industry. They then apply everything they have learned in the classroom to a topical situation.

“Every year, STEM in the Pipeline challenges the pupils academically and requires skilful project management, communication and teamwork, so it’s a great introduction to university-level projects or for entering the workforce.”

With their win, Fraserburgh’s students can now apply for a prestigious Silver CREST Award. CREST is part of a national award scheme for work in the STEM subjects. 

Read more from the Schools and Family team

New schools at Countesswells and Torry on track for 2023 opening

Hillside club using code to build a brighter future

Fear of malnourished babies being rushed to hospital amid soaring cost of formula milk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Award-winning UHI project brings thousands of years of Uist history to life
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
What if my child goes out drinking at New Year?
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
'Actually it's they': Lost in gender politics? Here's our essential guide for parents
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
University offering help as more students turn to foodbanks during cost of living crisis
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Aberdeen teacher captures 'precious innocent joy' of Nigerian pupil's first glimpse of snow
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
How are north and north-east dads balancing work and family?
Newton Park pupils slide down a snowy hill
Video: Newton Park Primary sees out the winter term with a playground boogie
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
GALLERY: Schools across north-east perform the Nativity, meet with Santa and eat Christmas dinner

Most Read

1
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
The winning team from Fraserburgh Academy, pictured left to right: Rosa Kelly, Mackenzie Morrison, Jorja Duncan, Gary Dixon and Dovydas Simkus. Image: Newsline Scotland and BP.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented