Home Education

Bairns at Monymusk skweel scrieve an publish buik

Pupils at Monymusk School have written and published a book about local legend Jock the Giant O’Bennachie. Written in Doric, it was launched at a 'red carpet' event attended by an array of local dignitaries including Lady Aberdeen and Sir Archie and Lady Fiona of Monymusk.

By Calum Petrie
Monymusk School's P1-3 class with copies of their newly-published book, 'Jock's Daunder Roon Monymusk'. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Monymusk School's P1-3 class with copies of their newly-published book, 'Jock's Daunder Roon Monymusk'. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Becoming a published author is beyond all but a lucky, talented few. So pupils at Monymusk School were delighted to count themselves part of that exclusive club.

The Aberdeenshire school’s P1-3 class have written and published a book in the Doric dialect.

‘Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk’ was launched at a red carpet event attended by proud parents and friends, as well as an array of local dignitaries.

The book launch was the culmination of months of hard work, which began at the start of the year.

Finn Parson and Ayla Penman. Image: Jill Moir

As class teacher Jane Veitch explains, from initial idea to published book, the project was almost entirely the children’s own work.

It all started with a walk around Monymusk

“We were out doing their phonics and they were making little pictures with natural materials for the letters of the alphabet. We went on a walk all around Monymusk to find all the different things beginning with the different letters.

“And the children came up with the idea of making it into a book.

“We thought ‘okay, that will involve getting hold of people to help us and writing letters.’

“But they did it, they wanted to do it. They got sponsorship from companies to pay for it. And they got in touch with a lady from Doric Books, who were able to publish it for us.

Watch: Monymusk pupils at the big launch

“It’s all come from the children really. They’re so proud of their work. They’re quite humble with it, but they know that it’s their hard work that’s got them here.

“To see their wee faces was just incredible. They’re so delighted that they’re now officially published authors.

“I was going to photocopy it and put two staples in it and send it home to the parents, but now they’ve got an actual published book.

“And the skills they’ve learnt through doing this are way beyond their years.”

Bringing a local legend to life

‘Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk’ is based on a local legend. Image: Jill Moir

The book, which was also illustrated by the children, allows readers to join Jock the Giant as he goes around Monymusk on an adventure through the letters of the alphabet.

Jock the Giant O’Bennachie is a local legend who comes down from Bennachie to visit the village.

Published by Loupin Puddock, an imprint of Doric Books, the book features a glossary at the back to help readers of all levels of Doric access the story.

An audio version of the story, read by the children, is also available in both English and Doric.

Haud Doric chappin

Georgia Gray, Aubrey Michael, Elsa Caddell and Eden Coetzer. Image: Jill Moir

Head teacher Jill Moir said after the launch: “We invited all the parents of the children in P1-3. The children also decided who else they wanted to invite, people who’d helped them with the book.

“We had dignitaries as well. The lady provost Judy Whyte was here, Lady Aberdeen was here, we had Sir Archie and Lady Fiona of Monymusk, several local councillors, Mark Findlater the leader of the council. We had quite a school full – it was a big day!”

She added: “The importance of keeping Doric alive, along with a sound knowledge and understanding of our local heritage and culture, is not just part of learning and teaching here at Monymusk School, it is embedded in the hearts of us all.

“We believe that we can ‘haud it chappin’ – to help everyone develop a passion for the language and ensure that it lives on in the next generation.”

‘Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk’ can be purchased via the school on 01467 536980. A selection of local shops are also stocking it.

