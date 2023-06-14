Eastern Airways flights from Aberdeen to Newcastle scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Eastern Airways flights from Aberdeen to Newcastle scrapped

The Humberside Airport-based airline will stop operating the service next month - but could potentially reinstate it next year.

By Denny Andonova
Eastern Airways aircrafts at Aberdeen Airport
Eastern Airways offer discounted flights from Wick to Aberdeen. Image: Eastern Airways.

All Eastern Airways flights between Aberdeen and Newcastle will be scrapped in just a few weeks.

Passengers will no longer be able to fly direct from the north-east to the English city from next month.

The route was reintroduced in September 2021 following a year-long pause due to the pandemic.

Operating six days a week, it provided increased connectivity between the two regions for the transport-reliant oil and gas and renewable industries.

At the time, Aberdeen International Airport and Eastern Airways hailed the service as a “welcome and much-needed boost” to businesses in both areas.

Aberdeen International Airport, which will no longer be serving Eastern Airway flights between Aberdeen and Newcastle.
Eastern Airways’ last flight from Aberdeen International Airport to Newcastle is scheduled for this month. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

However, according to the Humberside Airport-based airline’s schedule, the last flight from Aberdeen to Newcastle will be on June 30.

The service will no longer be in operation from then on – the reason for which is still unclear.

Flights between the two cities could potentially be reinstated next year with some trips already scheduled for January 8.

Eastern Airways has been approached to comment.

Loganair to still operate Aberdeen – Newcastle route

In the meantime, the route between Aberdeen and Newcastle will continue to be serviced by Loganair, which is currently the largest airline at Aberdeen Airport.

The company has recently increased the number of flights from Aberdeen to Newcastle and vice versa to two flights a day, Monday to Friday.

Previously, there was only one flight per day from Monday to Friday and on Sundays.

The move is part of Loganair’s expanded summer schedule, which aims to provide more opportunities for locals and tourists to explore the two regions.

From July 17, passengers will also be able to make use of six flights a week from Aberdeen to Southampton, which will all stop at Newcastle.

Conversation