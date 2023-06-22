Jump In to kids’ heaven — but this Aberdeen trampoline park isn’t the cheapest for the grown-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jump In to kids’ heaven — but this Aberdeen trampoline park isn’t the cheapest for the grown-ups

Think somewhere the size of Asda Bridge of Dee, but with wall-to-wall trampolines and kids literally bouncing off the walls. Calum Petrie reports.

Calum Petrie
We spent 90 minutes at Jump In, but for the kids it felt like 10. Image: Sabina Nowotny
We spent 90 minutes at Jump In, but for the kids it felt like 10. Image: Sabina Nowotny

What to do with the kids. With the summer holidays almost upon us, this will be parents’ daily question for six long weeks.

I’ve been combing the north-east to find the best family-friendly activities, under the expert eye of my three kids – aged 12, nine and two.

Last time out I took them to Farm Stop in Portlethen. This time we did something different: Jump In in Aberdeen.

Jump In is an adventure and trampoline park in West Tullos. Think somewhere the size of Asda Bridge of Dee, but with wall-to-wall trampolines.

There’s a lot in there. Floor and wall trampolines, a huge air bag to dive onto, dodgeball and basketball arenas, tumble tracks, foam pits, trapeze, extreme slides, reaction walls, and a ‘total wipeout’ (think 90s game show).

Little Edith and some of the big trampolines. Image: Sabina Nowotny

We arrived at 10am on a Sunday while it was still quiet (though it soon filled up). And I won’t lie, if there was nobody else there I’d absolutely have had a good go at everything myself.

My first thought when I walked in was that I would love to have been a kid for the day, as it really does look like heaven for those with energy to burn.

Good food, helpful staff, but…

My older two did love it. No pestering mum and dad for drinks or snacks every 10 minutes – they simply disappeared.

Only children over four can use the main area, but there’s a softplay area where we entertained our two-year-old.

Next to the softplay area is the Tuck In cafe, which serves the usual fare – pizzas, hot dogs, chicken nuggets. While basic, the food is pretty good and we didn’t wait long for ours.

So absolutely plenty to keep the kids occupied and entertained, play options for smaller kids, decent food, and friendly, helpful staff.

Everything looked pretty new and fresh as well, which isn’t always the case at such places.

Total Wipeout: This looked fun, but unfortunately it was the one thing not open. Image: Sabina Nowotny

The only activity that wasn’t open was the wipeout. But I can let that slide, attuned as I’ve become post-pandemic to things not running at capacity.

Manna for the kids and comfortable for the parents, except one thing perhaps.

…Jump In is expensive

An open jump costs £14.50 for an hour, and £19 for 90 minutes. Soft play is somewhat cheaper, at £6.50 for an hour and £7.95 for 90 minutes.

There is also a family pass which gives a family of four 90 minutes for £65 (must include one adult). That’s not bad, though not much use if you’re a family of five like us.

It came to £55.35 for our three, once we’d bought their mandatory special grip socks.

My wife and I decided against jumping ourselves, which would have been an extra £38 – £43 after buying socks.

Our food cost £26.25.

So all in all, £81.60 for an hour and a half’s family entertainment.

Soft play for the under fours. Image: Sabina Nowotny

I’ve no idea what it’s like to run a business like Jump In. It will have overheads, which I’ve no doubt have risen in the last year or so.

All I can give is a parent’s perspective. And that is that £80+ for an hour and a half’s entertainment is a lot of money. Well over £100 had mum and dad joined in (and mum really did want to).

Prohibitively expensive as a regular thing to do with the kids. More like a one-off treat for a special occasion.

That being said, depending on when you’re booking a trip, and there are sometimes special offers on.

Jump In are currently offering a limited time “summer pass” on their website, which is five 60 minute “open jump” sessions for £45, and there’s even £39 “early bird” pricing if you buy sooner rather than later.

Fun for all ages at Jump In. Image: Sabina Nowotny

Party packages

Party packages start from £159 for 10 guests from Monday to Thursday, and £189.50 from Friday to Sunday.

A lot of money, but in fairness it is cheaper than another similar venue in Aberdeen we looked into for our daughter’s birthday which in my opinion offers less for the price.

And don’t worry about them being entertained – they will be.

Hit with kids, hit to the wallet: If you’re willing to fork out, your kids will almost certainly love Jump In. Image: Sabina Nowotny

My wife and I have started having parties at home to save money. But if you’re willing to put aside a couple of hundred pounds for your child’s special day, there’s no doubt Jump In will be a lot of fun for everyone.

However, if you’re simply looking for something spontaneous to do with the kids at the weekend, I’m not sure Jump In is worth the money in my opinion.

As much as my kids would love to go back.

Big brother helps out in the soft play area. Image: Sabina Nowotny

THE VERDICT: Jump In, Aberdeen

Address: Craigshaw Road, West Tullos Industrial Estate, Aberdeen, AB12 3AP

Telephone: 0800 098 8212

Website: www.gojumpin.com/locations/aberdeen-adventure-park/

Price: Adults & children £19, family pass £65

Scores

Value for money: 2/5

Parent score: 3/5

Children score: 4.5/5

 

