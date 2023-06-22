Jump In to kids’ heaven — but this Aberdeen trampoline park isn’t the cheapest for the grown-ups

What to do with the kids. With the summer holidays almost upon us, this will be parents’ daily question for six long weeks.

I’ve been combing the north-east to find the best family-friendly activities, under the expert eye of my three kids – aged 12, nine and two.

Last time out I took them to Farm Stop in Portlethen. This time we did something different: Jump In in Aberdeen.

Jump In is an adventure and trampoline park in West Tullos. Think somewhere the size of Asda Bridge of Dee, but with wall-to-wall trampolines.

There’s a lot in there. Floor and wall trampolines, a huge air bag to dive onto, dodgeball and basketball arenas, tumble tracks, foam pits, trapeze, extreme slides, reaction walls, and a ‘total wipeout’ (think 90s game show).

We arrived at 10am on a Sunday while it was still quiet (though it soon filled up). And I won’t lie, if there was nobody else there I’d absolutely have had a good go at everything myself.

My first thought when I walked in was that I would love to have been a kid for the day, as it really does look like heaven for those with energy to burn.

Good food, helpful staff, but…

My older two did love it. No pestering mum and dad for drinks or snacks every 10 minutes – they simply disappeared.

Only children over four can use the main area, but there’s a softplay area where we entertained our two-year-old.

Next to the softplay area is the Tuck In cafe, which serves the usual fare – pizzas, hot dogs, chicken nuggets. While basic, the food is pretty good and we didn’t wait long for ours.

So absolutely plenty to keep the kids occupied and entertained, play options for smaller kids, decent food, and friendly, helpful staff.

Everything looked pretty new and fresh as well, which isn’t always the case at such places.

The only activity that wasn’t open was the wipeout. But I can let that slide, attuned as I’ve become post-pandemic to things not running at capacity.

Manna for the kids and comfortable for the parents, except one thing perhaps.

…Jump In is expensive

An open jump costs £14.50 for an hour, and £19 for 90 minutes. Soft play is somewhat cheaper, at £6.50 for an hour and £7.95 for 90 minutes.

There is also a family pass which gives a family of four 90 minutes for £65 (must include one adult). That’s not bad, though not much use if you’re a family of five like us.

It came to £55.35 for our three, once we’d bought their mandatory special grip socks.

My wife and I decided against jumping ourselves, which would have been an extra £38 – £43 after buying socks.

Our food cost £26.25.

So all in all, £81.60 for an hour and a half’s family entertainment.

I’ve no idea what it’s like to run a business like Jump In. It will have overheads, which I’ve no doubt have risen in the last year or so.

All I can give is a parent’s perspective. And that is that £80+ for an hour and a half’s entertainment is a lot of money. Well over £100 had mum and dad joined in (and mum really did want to).

Prohibitively expensive as a regular thing to do with the kids. More like a one-off treat for a special occasion.

That being said, depending on when you’re booking a trip, and there are sometimes special offers on.

Jump In are currently offering a limited time “summer pass” on their website, which is five 60 minute “open jump” sessions for £45, and there’s even £39 “early bird” pricing if you buy sooner rather than later.

Party packages

Party packages start from £159 for 10 guests from Monday to Thursday, and £189.50 from Friday to Sunday.

A lot of money, but in fairness it is cheaper than another similar venue in Aberdeen we looked into for our daughter’s birthday which in my opinion offers less for the price.

And don’t worry about them being entertained – they will be.

My wife and I have started having parties at home to save money. But if you’re willing to put aside a couple of hundred pounds for your child’s special day, there’s no doubt Jump In will be a lot of fun for everyone.

However, if you’re simply looking for something spontaneous to do with the kids at the weekend, I’m not sure Jump In is worth the money in my opinion.

As much as my kids would love to go back.

THE VERDICT: Jump In, Aberdeen

Address: Craigshaw Road, West Tullos Industrial Estate, Aberdeen, AB12 3AP

Telephone: 0800 098 8212

Website: www.gojumpin.com/locations/aberdeen-adventure-park/

Price: Adults & children £19, family pass £65

Scores

Value for money: 2/5

Parent score: 3/5

Children score: 4.5/5

