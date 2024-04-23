Training centre for nurseries and clubs in Aberdeen, Portlethen, Kingswells and Westhill hailed as ‘sector-leading’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Training centre for nurseries and clubs in Aberdeen, Portlethen, Kingswells and Westhill hailed as ‘sector-leading’

Great Western Early Years trains staff for nurseries at Great Western Road, Broomhill Road and Kingswells in Aberdeen, as well as two nurseries in Portlethen.

By Calum Petrie
Great Western Early Years in Aberdeen received a rare grading of 'Excellent' for leadership and quality. Image: Cindi Black
Great Western Early Years in Aberdeen received a rare grading of 'Excellent' for leadership and quality. Image: Cindi Black

An Aberdeen training facility which produces staff for nurseries and out-of-school clubs in and around the city has been deemed “sector-leading” by inspectors.

Great Western Early Years has been providing early learning and childcare in and around Aberdeen for more than 35 years.

Based on Great Western Road, the centre provides staff for five nurseries, at Great Western Road, Broomhill Road and Kingswells in Aberdeen, as well as two nurseries in Portlethen.

It also operates out of school clubs at Ashley Road School, Broomhill School, Holburn West School, Kingswells, Portlethen and Westhill. Plans are afoot to open three more out of school clubs.

The training and assessment centre helps people gain their qualifications and is particularly active with those undertaking modern apprenticeships.

Aberdeen nursery staff training facility ‘outstanding’

Having been visited by inspectors from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Education (HMIe) over three days last month, the final report was published today.

Great Western received a rare grading of ‘Excellent’ for leadership and quality. HMIe’s definition of ‘Excellent’ is “outstanding and sector-leading”.

In addition, service delivery, safeguarding and meeting the needs of apprentices were graded ‘Very Good’.

All of which left managing director Cindi Black delighted.

“We’re really proud of the staff for all their hard work,” said Cindi.

“Jayne [Marshall, manager] and her team manage what they do so well. They build really good relationships with the people they work with and the people they’re supporting.

The report said that almost all apprentices at Great Western continue into employment. Image: Cindi Black

“They take so seriously the responsibility they hold in their hands. So many people come forward to do the modern apprenticeship, and they know how important it is to hold their hand the whole way, and be there when they need help and support.

“If the relationship isn’t reciprocated, it doesn’t work. You can tell that employers and modern apprentices have a really good relationship with us, and that just goes around.

“You can see that reading through the report, that the inspectors were able to see that. That those relationships work so well is the thing that pleases me most about the report.

“That’s what makes me so happy, because that’s what we’re all about really, not just in this sector but in life.”

Apprenticeship rates significantly above national average

The report said that almost all apprentices at Great Western continue into employment on completion of their modern apprenticeship (MA) programme. “This enables the industry to recruit and retain staff, which can otherwise be challenging,” it said.

It added: “Apprentice achievement rates on the Social Services (Children and Young People) MA qualification have been high for the last three years and are 20% higher than the national subject average.”

Cindi said: “You can’t help but worry, because someone’s critiquing what you do.

“But when I got the email from Jayne and saw the report, I just couldn’t help but feel so proud of all of them.

“It’s such a celebration for them that all the hard work they do has been recognised.”

