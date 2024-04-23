Training centre for nurseries and clubs in Aberdeen, Portlethen, Kingswells and Westhill hailed as ‘sector-leading’

An Aberdeen training facility which produces staff for nurseries and out-of-school clubs in and around the city has been deemed “sector-leading” by inspectors.

Great Western Early Years has been providing early learning and childcare in and around Aberdeen for more than 35 years.

Based on Great Western Road, the centre provides staff for five nurseries, at Great Western Road, Broomhill Road and Kingswells in Aberdeen, as well as two nurseries in Portlethen.

It also operates out of school clubs at Ashley Road School, Broomhill School, Holburn West School, Kingswells, Portlethen and Westhill. Plans are afoot to open three more out of school clubs.

The training and assessment centre helps people gain their qualifications and is particularly active with those undertaking modern apprenticeships.

Aberdeen nursery staff training facility ‘outstanding’

Having been visited by inspectors from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Education (HMIe) over three days last month, the final report was published today.

Great Western received a rare grading of ‘Excellent’ for leadership and quality. HMIe’s definition of ‘Excellent’ is “outstanding and sector-leading”.

In addition, service delivery, safeguarding and meeting the needs of apprentices were graded ‘Very Good’.

All of which left managing director Cindi Black delighted.

“We’re really proud of the staff for all their hard work,” said Cindi.

“Jayne [Marshall, manager] and her team manage what they do so well. They build really good relationships with the people they work with and the people they’re supporting.

“They take so seriously the responsibility they hold in their hands. So many people come forward to do the modern apprenticeship, and they know how important it is to hold their hand the whole way, and be there when they need help and support.

“If the relationship isn’t reciprocated, it doesn’t work. You can tell that employers and modern apprentices have a really good relationship with us, and that just goes around.

“You can see that reading through the report, that the inspectors were able to see that. That those relationships work so well is the thing that pleases me most about the report.

“That’s what makes me so happy, because that’s what we’re all about really, not just in this sector but in life.”

Apprenticeship rates significantly above national average

The report said that almost all apprentices at Great Western continue into employment on completion of their modern apprenticeship (MA) programme. “This enables the industry to recruit and retain staff, which can otherwise be challenging,” it said.

It added: “Apprentice achievement rates on the Social Services (Children and Young People) MA qualification have been high for the last three years and are 20% higher than the national subject average.”

Cindi said: “You can’t help but worry, because someone’s critiquing what you do.

“But when I got the email from Jayne and saw the report, I just couldn’t help but feel so proud of all of them.

“It’s such a celebration for them that all the hard work they do has been recognised.”