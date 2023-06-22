Dangerous driver broke woman’s neck and ribs in ‘almost head-on’ A9 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Dangerous driver broke woman’s neck and ribs in ‘almost head-on’ A9 crash

Emma Baillie turned her Ford Fiesta into the path of the victim's VW Golf, causing the collision as she entered the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95.

By Jenni Gee
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View

A dangerous driver who turned into the path of an oncoming car at a junction of the A9 left the other motorist with a broken neck, sternum and ribs.

Emma Baillie’s Ford Fiesta hit the oncoming Volkswagen Golf “almost head-on” as she entered the southbound carriageway of the trunk road at its junction with the A95.

Baillie shattered her wrist in two places during the crash, which happened around 3pm on December 28 2021.

She has since appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that the dangerous driver was travelling north, intending to turn onto the A95 as her victim headed south, with another car behind her.

‘Extensive damage’

“As the accused has attempted to cross the carriageway, the collision has occurred,” Mrs Gair explained.

When police arrived at the scene they found Baillie’s car stopped in the northbound filter lane “having suffered extensive damage”.

The other driver’s vehicle, a VW Golf, was stopped in the filter lane from the junction to the southbound carriageway.

The court heard that “all parties were out of their respective vehicles” and the driver of the Golf was complaining of a sore neck.

Mrs Gair said the woman told police: “She did not know what had happened, only that she was travelling southbound and was suddenly hit by another vehicle”.

A witness from the car that had been travelling behind the Golf told officers that Baillie’s vehicle had entered the opposite carriageway and collided “almost head-on” with the Golf.

He described how the driver of the Golf had “no time” to react.

The impact caused the car to leave the road, knocking over a sign before coming to a stop.

Victim in other car suffered broken neck, broken sternum and five broken ribs

An ambulance was called to the scene where the Golf driver was later discovered to have suffered a broken neck, broken sternum and five broken ribs as well as a collapsed lung.

“Her injuries have had an effect on her ongoing activities,” Mrs Gair told the court.

A rear-seat passenger in Baillie’s car suffered three broken ribs and a whiplash and Baillie’s wrist was shattered in two places.

The incident was caught on a dashcam, with video footage showing Baillie’s vehicle turning “directly into the path” of the other car.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Baillie, of Cairnview Road, Aviemore: “Because of the serious nature of this charge, I’m going to defer sentence for a criminal justice social work report”.

Solicitor Shahid Latif, who defended Baillie, reserved his comments in mitigation for the sentencing hearing.

Baillie was banned from the roads in the meantime, with immediate effect, because her conviction carries a mandatory driving disqualification.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

More from Press and Journal

Hywind Scotland.
Gas shortfall drives surge in profits for Hywind Scotland wind farm off Peterhead
Achmelvich beach taken from the air.
Stunning beach on NC500 captured by amateur photographer from 300ft
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: US Open champion Wyndham Clark is bound for Ryder Cup
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
Embezzler helped herself to £3,000 from Wester Ross hotel - then lied about age…
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
Jump In to kids' heaven — but this Aberdeen trampoline park isn't the cheapest…
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
Moving to Inverness can be winning career switch, says former Caley Thistle striker Alex…
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
Aberdeen 'lucky' to have Dutch keeper Kelle Roos, says boss Barry Robson
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
John Ferry: Let's have some honest realism about rejoining the EU
Eden Watermill.
North-east watermill up for auction for £99,500 plus fees
The crash happened on the A9's southbound carriageway at its junction with the A95. Image: Google Street View
Drunk boy, 16, caught on camera crashing stolen car into another vehicle