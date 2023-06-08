Goats on my back, chickens on my head — Farm Stop in Portlethen is a must-visit for families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Goats on my back, chickens on my head — Farm Stop in Portlethen is a must-visit for families

Baby goats, pigs, lambs, calves, alpacas, donkeys, chickens and more...it was certainly a different family day out than a trip to the cinema. Here's what my family and I thought of Farm Stop in Portlethen. Calum Petrie reports.

Calum Petrie
A trip to Farm Stop in Portlethen gave the whole family memories to last a lifetime. Image: Sabina Nowotny
A trip to Farm Stop in Portlethen gave the whole family memories to last a lifetime. Image: Sabina Nowotny

What to do at the weekend is one of parenthood’s perennial problems. As a one-off treat that will give your kids lifelong memories, I can heartily recommend Farm Stop in Portlethen.

I took my family there and they haven’t stopped talking about it since.

My family and I got a hands-on experience of farm life. Image: Sabina Nowotny

Where Farm Stop goes above and beyond as a visitor experience is how hands-on it is.

What sorts of animals are there at Farm Stop in Portlethen?

In an hour and a half we met goats — both long-eared and short, babies and fully-grown, pigs, sheep, lambs, Highland cows and calves, alpacas, donkeys, chickens, guinea pigs and ducks.

And by ‘met’, I mean we actually got up close and personal. Cuddling baby goats and lambs on our lap, picking up chickens, feeding the pigs.

Ilse, nine, with poultry pal. Image: Sabina Nowotny

Farm Stop is situated on the Polson family farm with views over the North Sea. Now in its sixth generation of farmers, it provides an authentic farm experience with all the sights, sounds and smells you’d expect.

For the full farm experience, including guided tour, it’s £15 for adults and £10 for children. You can also book a self-guided tour for the same price. When ‘taxes and fees’ were added it came to £79.80 for our family of five.

Farm Stop is worth the price, even if I wasn’t sure beforehand

Normally I would baulk at paying £80 for an hour and a half’s entertainment. But having done the guided tour, I can now say it was absolutely worth it.

It’s not the sort of thing you’d do every weekend, but as a one-off, it’s the sort of thing your kids will remember for the rest of their lives.

That goes for the grown-ups too. Despite being just on the right side of 40, I have never held a baby goat or a lamb. I’ve never had a goat climb on my back, nor a chicken sit on my head — until this weekend that is.

My son and I provided a perfect platform for this goat. Image: Sabina Nowotny

It’s worth remembering that taking the kids to the cinema or Codona’s isn’t exactly cheap either – but does it give them the same memories?

Certainly, those more ‘everyday’ weekend experiences have never produced so many looks of sheer joy on my kids’ faces.

Joy for the kids, stress-reducing endorphins for the grown-ups

And as an adult, I could feel the endorphins coursing through me as I cuddled a baby goat while it nuzzled in my face and chewed on my hair.

Many weekend family activities involve stress for the parents. But this was downright therapy.

Endorphin hit: These long-eared goats proved a family favourite. Image: Sabina Nowotny

My wife and I booked for ourselves and our three kids. And speaking of kids, the long-eared baby goats proved something of a favourite for all of us. I’m still dealing with demands to get our own one at home.

Our youngest, aged two and a half, spent the time pointing excitedly at everything that moved, saying “Cute! Cute!”

And she had a point – there wasn’t a single animal there that wasn’t.

Particularly the Valais Blacknose sheep, which I’m told have been named the ‘cutest in the world’. If you meet one you’ll understand why.

Is Farm Stop fun for all ages?

One slight concern we had was that our youngest might be intimidated or scared by some of the animals.

But albeit with limited experience, I have never met so many placid, yet fun and friendly animals. She felt totally secure as she picked up a chicken, or scratched a lamb’s ears.

“Cute! Cute!”

‘No, we’re not taking him home’: My two daughters didn’t want to let go of this guinea pig. Image: Sabina Nowotny

Our middle child, aged nine, said afterwards: “One of the things I liked is that you can get very hands-on. You don’t just look at them.”

And our 12-year old said: “I like how they let you pet everything and feed the animals. You get to hold and hug them.”

Staff make time for everyone to have an interactive experience

My wife and I both commented on how well-organized it all was, with two hugely knowledgeable staff members telling us all about each animal, including their names and personalities.

They made sure everyone (there were about 12-14 people on our tour) got a chance to interact with each animal and got plenty of time to feed, cuddle or simply hold them.

Everyone got plenty of time for a cuddle. Image: Sabina Nowotny

With kids aged from two to 12, one of our problems as a family is finding things to do that keep all three engaged.

Softplay is heaven for the youngest, but boring for the older two. Similarly, the majority of what they like to do doesn’t work with a toddler in tow.

But Farm Stop ticked all the boxes for everyone – even mum and dad, who I’m pretty sure got as much out of the experience as the kids.

I may have enjoyed myself more than the kids. Image: Sabina Nowotny

Why it’s five stars from this parent

I tend not to recommend things for the sake of it. But Farm Stop is one family outing I have no hesitation in recommending to other families.

A rather upmarket food and drink van waiting at the end of the tour, plus free parking right next to the entrance, were additional plus points for this parent.

Given my initial uncertainty over the cost, I find myself giving it five stars even for value for money. Sometimes you just have to experience something to realise how worthwhile it is.

All ages: Farm Stop was a hit with us all. Image: Sabina Nowotny

THE VERDICT: Farm Stop, Portlethen

Address: Thistle Drive, Portlethen, AB12 4RL

Telephone: 07500 115002

Website: www.farmstop.co.uk

Price: Adults £15, children £10 (free for children under one)

Scores

Value for money: 5/5

Parent score: 5/5

Children score: 5/5

