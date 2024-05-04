Ferryhill School: Pupils could spend YEAR at mothballed Torry school during multi-million-pound revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ferryhill School: Pupils could spend YEAR at mothballed Torry school during multi-million-pound revamp

Ferryhill pupils and parents could face a school run to Torry during construction works expected to last more than a year.

By Alastair Gossip
Pupils at Ferryhill School in Aberdeen could spend a year attending an out-of-use Torry primary during building works. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Pupils at Ferryhill School in Aberdeen could spend a year attending an out-of-use Torry primary during building works. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Children at an Aberdeen school could be forced out by the builders when a planned £17 million upgrade gets under way.

Victorian-built, “not fit for purpose” Ferryhill School has been on Aberdeen City Council’s to-do list for years.

“Critical issues are negatively impacting operations, reaching a point of immediate action,” families and communities executive director Eleanor Sheppard warned.

Councillors set aside £17.1m this year to design and pay for a facelift, extension and the construction of a standalone nursery.

Ferryhill School could be moved to empty Walker Road in Torry

But Ms Sheppard has revealed the revamp will leave no room for the primary’s around 400 pupils.

Plans are now being drawn up to uproot the whole school community across the River Dee to Torry.

It's about a mile from Ferryhill School to Walker Road School in Torry. Image: DC Thomson
It’s about a mile from Ferryhill School to Walker Road School in Torry. Image: DC Thomson

The council is eyeing up its ‘spare’ school at Walker Road as the solution.

It’s around a mile from Ferryhill School in Caledonian Place, or about 20 minutes’ walking or a five-minute drive.

There were tears in the playground as pupils and teachers left Walker Road School over the October holidays, moving the the new-build Greyhope School.

Ferryhill School’s move to Walker Road would ‘minimise disruption’

In a report briefing the council’s finance committee, Ms Sheppard said: “[Relocation] will ensure that the work can be progressed safely and efficiently, whilst minimising the level of disruption to learning and teaching.”

Pupils, teachers, staff and parents said goodbye to Walker Road School in Torry in October. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pupils, teachers, staff and parents said goodbye to Walker Road School in Torry in October. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Ferryhill School would decant to the mothballed Walker Road during next year’s summer holidays.

Building work would be expected to commence “shortly thereafter”.

Staff and the Ferryhill School parent council have already been briefed on the relocation plans.

Details on the move will be fleshed out alongside the business case for the refurbishment, which could include the council bussing pupils to the stop-gap school.

What’s wrong with Ferryhill School?

City officials were tasked with drawing up the makeover as Ferryhill School stretches at the seams.

Walker Road School in Torry could be brought back into use temporarily. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Walker Road School in Torry could be brought back into use temporarily. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The 1877 building has 15 classrooms, two nursery rooms, a library, a general purpose room and a gym hall.

But the dinner hall is already too small for the growing roll, amid predictions of future “increased pressure” as free school meals are offered more widely.

Space for PE is also lacking, as are the current nursery facilities and access to the outdoor play areas.

What will £17.1m buy Ferryhill School?

Officials’ preferred way forward would include modern dining facilities, a double court PE hall, and an improved nursery which would have direct access to the outdoors to aid child development.

The multi-million-pound improvements would take Ferryhill School from a D grade (“not fit for purpose”) to grade A (“fully fit for purpose”), Ms Sheppard pledged.

If the local authority’s outline plan is approved next week, 2024 will be spent drawing up detailed designs.

The work, expected to take between 12 and 15 months, is anticipated to begin in summer 2025.

Councillors will also consider an £8.6m update to the 1830s-built Harlaw Academy and £1.5m work to improve St Machar Academy next week.

Read more: 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Farmer William Law with some of his sheep and lambs at his farm West Cruichie, near Huntly.
'I've never regretted buying my Huntly farm - but rainiest ever lambing season almost…
Renewed action is being taken on Union Street empty units.
‘Give us small independent shops’: Readers share what businesses they want to see fill…
Nicholas Adams attacked a man in Soul Bar in Aberdeen. The brutal attack was caught on CCTV.
Watch: Savage Soul bar thug avoids jail after rampage caught on camera
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Illegal immigrant secured Aberdeen tenancy with fake UK driving licence
Naked swimming sessions are being held at Bridge of Don pool.
Open invitation for naked swim at Bridge of Don pool
Taylor's of Torry on Victoria Road.
Famous Torry shopfront in for KeyStore makeover - but traditional feature will be kept
Aberdeen nursery worker given warning by SSSC
Aberdeen nursery worker restrained and force-fed two-year-old
Aberdeen LEZ
Low emission zone retrofit funding for north-east firms
Christopher Graham admitted threatening and assaulting his former partner. Image: Facebook.
Homeless man repaid ex who took him in by taking knife to her throat
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Teenager reported missing from Inverurie traced

Conversation