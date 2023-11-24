Graduating with distinction while winning rugby cup finals: All in a year’s work for Amber

Not many of us gain a postgraduate degree with distinction. Still fewer of us play top-flight sport.

But Amber Rose Love from Westhill somehow managed to do both at the same time.

The 24-year-old was among this week’s Aberdeen University graduates at P&J Live, where she received her LLM in Criminal Justice on Thursday.

Amber, who plans to continue her law studies through either a traineeship or a PhD, managed to excel both academically and in sporting terms.

A talented rugby player, Amber won the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) cup final and played at the Hive Stadium, home of Edinburgh Rugby.

Having completed an undergraduate LLB at the University of Stirling, Amber decided to return to her roots for further study.

While Amber had Aberdeen University on her doorstep, her classmates travelled the world to come here

“I grew up just outside of Aberdeen, and always planned to return home for my diploma,” she said.

“However, while completing the diploma, I decided on further study at the university after becoming enamoured with the campus, extracurricular opportunities, and the academic rigour offered by Aberdeen University.

“Several of my family members have attended the university, and my sister currently studies there. So it was an easy decision to choose to study here.

“Aberdeen University is such a highly respected university, and I feel deeply fortunate that such an institution was so close to home for me, while so many others on my course have travelled the world to attend here.”

‘Rugby is a passion’: Cup finals, medals, and Murrayfield

High-level legal studies would overwhelm many. But somehow, Amber also found spare time to play sport at the highest level.

“When not studying, I played in the top flight of women’s domestic rugby in Scotland for Garioch Ladies RFC. I also played for Aberdeen University’s Women’s Rugby Football Club.

“Having such great teams on my doorstep and being able to play high-level rugby has been a highlight of my university experience.

“During my two years playing for AUWRFC we reached the BUCS cup final twice, winning once, and I count this medal among my proudest achievements.

“I also played for the slightly less local Oban Lorne RFC in the bowl tournament, where we reached the final and played at the Hive Stadium next to Murrayfield.

“Rugby is a passion I am blessed to be able to balance with my studies. I enjoyed explaining the sport to my international student cohort, many of whom had never heard of rugby before.”

‘Stories that will live with me forever’

Academically, Amber said Criminal Justice felt like a “natural fit”.

“I have a passion for criminal law that I developed through the Diploma and from observing the law in practice during internships.

“Getting to experience a deeper understanding of the structures and theories that underpin our legal system through this course felt like an exciting opportunity that I simply had to take.”

Such is her passion for the field, she plans to study law further through a traineeship or even a doctorate.

While she takes her well-earned rest after a packed year, Amber is working at the Green Pastures Café in Westhill. “I’m relishing some laid-back study-free days”.

She added: “My greatest memories of Aberdeen University are shared with the people I met through my studies.

“Each person I met had a valuable knowledge or story that will stay with me forever.

“Much of my previous study had been reserved to the Scottish legal system. So to hear so much about foreign systems and how they differ from my own was enthralling.”