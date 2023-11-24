Graduating with distinction while winning rugby cup finals: All in a year’s work for Amber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Graduating with distinction while winning rugby cup finals: All in a year’s work for Amber

High-level legal studies would overwhelm many. But somehow, Amber Rose Love from Westhill also found spare time to play sport at the highest level.

By Calum Petrie
Westhill's Amber Rose Love combined high-level legal studies with playing top-flight rugby. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Westhill's Amber Rose Love combined high-level legal studies with playing top-flight rugby. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Not many of us gain a postgraduate degree with distinction. Still fewer of us play top-flight sport.

But Amber Rose Love from Westhill somehow managed to do both at the same time.

The 24-year-old was among this week’s Aberdeen University graduates at P&J Live, where she received her LLM in Criminal Justice on Thursday.

Amber, who plans to continue her law studies through either a traineeship or a PhD, managed to excel both academically and in sporting terms.

A talented rugby player, Amber won the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) cup final and played at the Hive Stadium, home of Edinburgh Rugby.

Having completed an undergraduate LLB at the University of Stirling, Amber decided to return to her roots for further study.

While Amber had Aberdeen University on her doorstep, her classmates travelled the world to come here

“I grew up just outside of Aberdeen, and always planned to return home for my diploma,” she said.

“However, while completing the diploma, I decided on further study at the university after becoming enamoured with the campus, extracurricular opportunities, and the academic rigour offered by Aberdeen University.

“Several of my family members have attended the university, and my sister currently studies there. So it was an easy decision to choose to study here.

Aberdeen University is such a highly respected university, and I feel deeply fortunate that such an institution was so close to home for me, while so many others on my course have travelled the world to attend here.”

More than a thousand students graduated from Aberdeen University this week. Image Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Rugby is a passion’: Cup finals, medals, and Murrayfield

High-level legal studies would overwhelm many. But somehow, Amber also found spare time to play sport at the highest level.

“When not studying, I played in the top flight of women’s domestic rugby in Scotland for Garioch Ladies RFC. I also played for Aberdeen University’s Women’s Rugby Football Club.

“Having such great teams on my doorstep and being able to play high-level rugby has been a highlight of my university experience.

“During my two years playing for AUWRFC we reached the BUCS cup final twice, winning once, and I count this medal among my proudest achievements.

“I also played for the slightly less local Oban Lorne RFC in the bowl tournament, where we reached the final and played at the Hive Stadium next to Murrayfield.

“Rugby is a passion I am blessed to be able to balance with my studies. I enjoyed explaining the sport to my international student cohort, many of whom had never heard of rugby before.”

‘Stories that will live with me forever’

Academically, Amber said Criminal Justice felt like a “natural fit”.

“I have a passion for criminal law that I developed through the Diploma and from observing the law in practice during internships.

“Getting to experience a deeper understanding of the structures and theories that underpin our legal system through this course felt like an exciting opportunity that I simply had to take.”

Such is her passion for the field, she plans to study law further through a traineeship or even a doctorate.

While she takes her well-earned rest after a packed year, Amber is working at the Green Pastures Café in Westhill. “I’m relishing some laid-back study-free days”.

She added: “My greatest memories of Aberdeen University are shared with the people I met through my studies.

“Each person I met had a valuable knowledge or story that will stay with me forever.

“Much of my previous study had been reserved to the Scottish legal system. So to hear so much about foreign systems and how they differ from my own was enthralling.”

More from Education

Kintore's Hannah Singer had far from a straightforward route to graduation, but she was triumphant in the end. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hannah from Kintore lost her primary teacher mum to cancer. Now, she’s following in…
Aberdeen University winter graduations at the P&J. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Aberdeen University students celebrate finishing their studies on Day Two of graduations
Exterior view of Forres Academy.
£605k bill to tackle Forres Academy RAAC problem
Meldrum Academy's Charlotte Kettle applies make-up to fellow pupil Ava Baxter. Image: Jamie Beatson
Eight north-east schools now offering SQA-accredited make-up courses
Orkney schools
Some Orkney pupils told to stay home as Kirkwall Grammar School struggles for staff
Whatsapp messages obtained by the BBC. Image: BBC/ DC Thomson.
Swearing and 'poo emojis' used in messages about vulnerable schoolchildren by Aberdeenshire teachers
John McKeown is racking up the degrees from Aberdeen University, having graduated with his first in 1995. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cults GP, runner, and father-of-four John finds time for THIRD degree
Yasmin Hosseini refused to give up on her dreams. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inspirational Yasmin overcomes oppression and grief to graduate from Aberdeen University
'I report based on evidence' if management doesn't like it 'I don't care' says audit manager Dafydd Lewis on his final report into the purchase of two Aberlour Primary School nursery units that were never used. Image: Moray Council
Final update on purchase of unused £235k Aberlour nursery units
Aiden Leigh, 17, with a very proud family - mum Charmaine, sister Cara and dad Eddie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen schoolboy achieves best marks in Scotland - in two different Higher subjects

Conversation