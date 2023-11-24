Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hoping for financial boost from Scottish Cup run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hoping for financial boost from Scottish Cup run

Cove begin their Scottish Cup campaign in the third round when they travel to fellow League One side Stirling Albion on Saturday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Paul Hartley hopes Cove Rangers can kick off a Scottish Cup run this weekend to help boost the club financially.

If Hartley’s side progress to the fourth round a tie against one of Scotland’s top sides could await.

In recent seasons Cove have come up against Premiership outfits in the domestic cup competitions, but Hartley says his side did not reap the financial benefit of those games.

Cove’s League Cup clash with Hibs in October 2020 at Balmoral Stadium was played behind closed doors due to Covid, as was the Scottish Cup match against Rangers at Ibrox in April 2021.

A League Cup match between Cove and Hearts at Tynecastle in July 2021 was played in front of a reduced attendance of only 2,000 fans.

Hartley said: “It will be a hard game on Saturday, but everybody wants to get through to the next round.

“You want to be in the hat. You want to see who you might face, if you can get a big tie or you want to be at home to try and progress into the next round.

Cove were beaten 4-0 by Rangers in a Scottish Cup match at Ibrox in 2021
Cove were beaten 4-0 by Rangers in the Scottish Cup in 2021. Image: SNS.

“It’s important for the club financially.

“We have missed out on games because of Covid and even when we went to Easter Road against Hibs, it wasn’t a great night for it. It was a Thursday night, the game was on the TV and there was around 5,000 there, so it set us back again.

“We’ve been to Tynecastle, Ibrox and had Hibs here so it would be nice if we could get a nice tie for the club financially.

“Every penny counts for all the clubs and especially for ourselves because of the hybrid and full-time model.

“If we can get through and get a good tie then you can maybe bring one or two players in in January to strengthen, and if we’re going well we can really have a good push for the second half of the season.”

Cove boss Hartley loves Scottish Cup

Hartley – who won the Scottish Cup with Hearts in 2006 and Celtic in 2007 – says he enjoys the “romance” of playing in the competition.

He said: “I love it. I’ve been fortunate to play in two finals in successive years and get two medals.

“I have always like the Scottish Cup, playing in it and as a manager. There is the romance of it and you always look to see who you are going to get in the draw.

“This is the third time this season we’ve played Stirling, so we know what we are up against. It’s away from home on a tight pitch, different surface (grass), but it’s a game we want to try and win at all costs.”

Cove are on a superb run of form, having won six League One games – with their last victory being against this weekend’s opponents Stirling – on the spin and are unbeaten in nine.

Cove Rangers are unbeaten in their last nine games in League One. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Hartley said: “It has been a team effort. That goes straight from the goalkeeper all the way through to the experienced and young players we’ve got here.

“You can see that all the hard work is starting to pay off, but there is still a long way to go. I am really pleased with the progress we have made so far.”

Cove skipper Mitch Megginson is suspended for the cup clash, due to a red card from last year’s competition carrying over, while Fraser Fyvie will be assessed ahead of the trip to Stirling after picking up a knock.

Conversation