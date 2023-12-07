WATCH: Culbokie Primary School perform Candlelight Carol and Do You Hear What I Hear? at The P&J Christmas Concert 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: Culbokie Primary School perform Candlelight Carol and Do You Hear What I Hear? at The P&J Christmas Concert 2023

The Press and Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness for the first time this week. Can you see your loved ones in our videos from the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness?

By Kirstin Brown

Watch back Culbokie Primary School’s renditions of Candlelight Carol and Do You Hear What I Hear? from the 2023 P&J Christmas Concert.

The group were among more than 160 young people from six primary schools wowed the crowds as The Press and Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness for the first time.

Despite the below freezing temperatures, hundreds packed into the Kingsmills Hotel to see local stars spread some Christmas cheer on stage.

Tuesday’s show was the first in the Highland capital – after 55 years in Aberdeen – as youngsters strutted their stuff and sang their hearts out in an outstanding performance.

All proceeds from the show will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools.

More than £15,000 was shared among local schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as a result of last year’s shows. So this week’s Inverness event is set to be a big boost to the area.

See if you can spot your little star in our videos of Culbokie Primary School performing Candlelight Carol and Do You Hear What I Hear? at The P&J Christmas Concert 2023.

