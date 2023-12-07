WATCH: Culbokie Primary School perform Candlelight Carol and Do You Hear What I Hear? at The P&J Christmas Concert 2023

Watch back Culbokie Primary School’s renditions of Candlelight Carol and Do You Hear What I Hear? from the 2023 P&J Christmas Concert.

The group were among more than 160 young people from six primary schools wowed the crowds as The Press and Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness for the first time.

Despite the below freezing temperatures, hundreds packed into the Kingsmills Hotel to see local stars spread some Christmas cheer on stage.

Tuesday’s show was the first in the Highland capital – after 55 years in Aberdeen – as youngsters strutted their stuff and sang their hearts out in an outstanding performance.

All proceeds from the show will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools.

More than £15,000 was shared among local schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as a result of last year’s shows. So this week’s Inverness event is set to be a big boost to the area.

See if you can spot your little star in our videos of Culbokie Primary School performing Candlelight Carol and Do You Hear What I Hear? at The P&J Christmas Concert 2023.