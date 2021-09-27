Aberdeen University ranked second best in Scotland based on student reviews

Aberdeen University has been ranked the second best in Scotland based on reviews by past and current students.

The student comparison website, Uni Compare, has revealed the best institutions from across the UK for 2021/2022 according to the student’s scores.

Reviewers are asked to rate their university based on its accommodation, course quality, graduate careers opportunities and student social life.

All students who took part were also asked if they would recommend their university to a friend, with 97% saying they would for Aberdeen University.

While it ranked second out of all Scottish universities, Aberdeen came in at 45th place overall on the UK league table ranking.

This spot is 38 places higher than Aberdeen University’s ranking last year with students giving an average rating of 4.08 out of 5.0.

Those who have attended the university gave a score of 3.63 for its city centre accommodation, 4.23 for both course quality and the student social scene and 4.25 for graduate career opportunities.

Rising in the rankings

A University of Aberdeen spokesman said: “We are pleased to have performed so strongly in the Uni Compare Top 100 ranking, having been ranked second in Scotland and with a rise of 38 places.

“This is yet more good news for the University, following our climb of seven places to 20th in the UK in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022, and having also been recently ranked 20th in the Guardian University Guide for the second year in a row.

“Our position as a top 20 UK University reflects our strong showing in the 2021 National Student Survey, where we were ranked 5th out of 124 Higher Education Institutions in the UK for overall satisfaction.

“The fact that 97% of respondents to the Uni Compare rankings say they would recommend the University to a friend is testament to the transformational learning experience we offer our students, and to the hard work of our entire University community through what has been a challenging time.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Aberdeen University had risen 20 places in the world’s best universities rankings to now be 158th in the world.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2022 also placed the university at 22nd in the UK with high scores for its international outlook, teaching and research.

A guide for students

Owen O’Neill, founder of Uni Compare, said: “It is an exciting time for students as they prepare to embark on a new year in a new city, and these rankings act as a way to guide students in what is a difficult decision.

“After completing their exams, they will likely have several offers, with every university offering something unique; it is essential to consider all the different factors.

“Ultimately, students will prioritise different things when going to university, but I would recommend taking your time and choosing the right pathway for you.”

Meanwhile, Robert Gordon University (RGU) came in at 88th place on the Uni Compare list, with an average score of 3.94 out of 5.0.

The university was highly praised by its students with 96% saying they would recommend it to a friend.

Edinburgh University was the highest ranked university in Scotland on the list coming in at 36th place overall – 20 spots lower than last year.