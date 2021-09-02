Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Aberdeen

Aberdeen University rises 20 places in the world’s best universities

By Kirstin Tait
September 2, 2021, 1:28 pm Updated: September 2, 2021, 1:41 pm
Aberdeen University
Aberdeen University has risen by 20 places in a list compiling the best universities in the world.

The institution has been ranked 158th in the world and 22nd in the United Kingdom, strengthening its position among the world’s top 200 universities.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2022 delivered the news to the Old Aberdeen institution – who base the rankings on five categories.

Of those, the university ranked highest in “international outlook” where it was placed 31st in the world and 9th in the UK.

It also saw a rise in its scores across the teaching, research, and industry income categories.

It means the university is now within the top 30 in the country for teaching and research, as well as being ranked 16th in the UK and 91st globally for citations – which measures research influence.

Aberdeen University’s senior vice-principal Karl Leydecker said he was “proud” of the results

Strong vision to be world-leaders for years to come

More than that, the university continues to rank in eighth place in the UK for industry income.

Welcoming the results, Aberdeen University’s senior vice-principal, Karl Leydecker, said: “To rise 20 places in the THE World University Rankings is pleasing, and we are proud to have strengthened our position among the top 200 universities in the world while rising three places, to 22nd in the UK.

“We are also pleased to have been ranked 31st in the world for our international outlook, an area where we consistently perform very strongly.

“Our Aberdeen 2040 strategy makes clear our commitment to world-leading teaching and research across borders, underpinned by a range of commitments that highlight our status as a university founded with international connections.

“To have achieved this improvement in our overall position is testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire community and to our clear vision for the future articulated through Aberdeen 2040.

“My sincere thanks go to all our staff and students who have played a part in this success, and for their ongoing efforts which are helping cement our position as a leading global university.”

