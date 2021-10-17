Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
“She has done us all proud”: Island chef still a winner in her community

By Garrett Stell
October 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
Stromness Primary School chef fell short of the UK School Chef of the Year crown, but she won the respect of her community along the way.

Although she missed out on the top prize at the national School Chef of the Year final, Karen Bevan can expect a champion’s welcome when she returns home.

And forget the rest of the UK – the Stromness Primary School chef still holds the title of Scotland’s top school chef in 2021.

Her colleagues, neighbours and pupils continue to see her as a winner. After a difficult pandemic year, she said that feels more like the real prize.

Everything but the kitchen sink

Karen Bevan made the journey from Stromness to Birmingham to compete in the national LACA School Chef of the Year final.

She said: “I had a stand mixer and knives and ingredients. I was dreading security. It was terrifying! But it all made it here in one piece.

“Loganair were really good and they waived the weight limit so that I could get everything down here.”

Karen Bevan boarding the flight to the national School Chef of the Year competition in Birmingham.
Karen Bevan boarding her flight to the national School Chef of the Year competition in Birmingham. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

She used Orcadian beremeal to add a local spin to her Asian-inspired main dish: a Tawainese-style steamed bun with sticky Quorn pieces.

“I used beremeal in my bao buns, and I would never have been able to source that (in Birmingham). But for the fresh ingredients that wouldn’t have travelled well, I had to get a Tesco delivery to the hotel the night before.”

Karen Bevan made steamed buns with Quorn pieces in the School Chef of the Year competition
A fan favourite for Karen Bevan’s students: steamed buns with sticky Quorn pieces, pickled onion and crunchy vegetables. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

‘She has done us all proud’

Orkney’s School Catering Manager, Scott Pring, has been supporting Karen throughout her chef of the year journey. He made the trip to Birmingham and served as cheerleader and pit crew during the competition.

He said: “What a superb effort by all and while Karen may not have been named overall winner, she has done us all proud. The support she has had throughout this competition clearly shows that she is already regarded as a superstar.

Stromness Primary School's Karen Bevan cooking at the School chef of the year competition in Birmingham.
Working on camera and in front of an audience of judges and colleagues was a new experience for Stromness’s Karen Bevan. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

“This has been a fantastic journey and an uplifting story. Our massive thanks must go to Karen for the huge effort with which she has put into this competition in her own time. She really was superb.”

School chef of the year: ‘Karen’s still the best’

And that public support was loud and consistent throughout the competition season. The Stromness pupils selflessly volunteered as taste-testers during practice runs and left glowing reviews of her competition cooking and the daily delights she serves up in the cafeteria.

Stormness pupils comment on their school chef

And Orkney Islands Council’s Facebooks posts tracking Karen’s journey garnered hundreds of likes and comments.

“Karen’s still the best chef, whatever the competition says,” chimed in Facebook user Melanie Kirkpatrick.

Sheena Coghill added: “You have done Orkney proud. The kids liking your cooking is the Top Prize.”

Recognition for a job well done

All of the chefs received a special honour during the awards dinner. Karen said that it turned out to be one of the most meaningful moments of the week.

“All of the chefs got an award at the end for our contributions to school meals during Covid.

All of the School Chef of the Year contestants received a special award to recognise their work during the pandemic. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

“It was really nice to get a little bit of recognition for that, and I have to say it nearly brought a tear to my eye.”

