‘Humbling and inspiring’: Aberdeen musicians go global for Remembrance

By Calum Petrie
November 10, 2021, 6:00 am
Graeme Murray of Aberdeen rock band Pallas, with young musicians from Robert Gordon's College.

Young north-east musicians are set to go global during a special event to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The brainchild of University of Aberdeen historian Neil McLennan, #iPlay4Peace will see pupils from Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen perform alongside hundreds of others from around the world.

Founder member of Aberdeen 1980s progressive rock band Pallas, Graeme Murray, has composed this year’s music.

Entitled ‘Where the Poppies Grow Tall’, Graeme was inspired to write the score while on tour with his band in Belgium.

He said: “I woke up on the tour bus early one morning and opened my eyes to First World War graves as far as I could see.

“The whole band spent hours there that morning and it was a really shocking, humbling and inspiring experience. From that came ‘Where the Poppies Grow Tall’.

“I’m incredibly proud of how it has turned out. To think of fellow musicians across the world playing this piece on the afternoon of Remembrance Sunday is amazing.”

From Aberdeen to every corner of the globe

The specially commissioned piece will be led from Scotland and performed simultaneously in locations including Japan, Oman, Australia, the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Mr McLennan  – previously a historian of both Scotland and the First World War – is Director of Leadership Studies at the university.

He said: “#iPlay4Peace has grown in popularity annually since starting in 2020 with over 250 locations around the world participating.

“It is vital that we continue to mark Remembrance Sunday in the traditional way of sombre reflection at 11am. But #iPlay4Peace hopes to engage new audiences around the world in a spirit of international peace and unity.”

Aberdeen rocker Graeme Murray with historian Neil McLennan and young musicians from Robert Gordon’s College.

This year marks the centenary of the Scottish Poppy Appeal and of the Royal British Legion Scotland. Leading military charities Poppyscotland and Legion Scotland will be this year’s beneficiaries.

Dr Claire Armstrong is chief executive of Legion Scotland. She said: “Our traditional programme of Remembrance Sunday events, both at a national level and in many communities around the country, will be taking place at 11am as usual.

“The addition of #iPlay4Peace in the afternoon adds a new dynamic to Remembrance Sunday.

“The more we can do to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, to learn lessons from the past and to work more harmoniously across with world can only be a good thing.”

Musicians still have time to register to take part.

A full orchestral score, with arrangements for pipes and drums, choirs and solo singers is available to download at www.poppyscotland.org.uk/iPlay4Peace.

Musicians are asked to play the piece at 3pm on Sunday and share their recording using the #iPlay4Peace hashtag.

Poppyscotland and Legion Scotland will also be broadcasting a selection of performers live via their Facebook pages.

