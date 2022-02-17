Mary’s Meals in Sudan: Argyll charity launches appeal for hardest-hit kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Education Schools

Mary’s Meals in Sudan: Argyll charity launches appeal for hardest-hit kids

By Sarah Bruce
February 17, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: February 17, 2022, 4:18 pm
Sisters Abak and Aping have been helped by Mary's Meals
Sisters Abak and Aping have been helped by Mary's Meals

An Argyll charity has launched an appeal to help more children in one of the hardest-hit parts of the world.

Mary’s Meals – which has its origins in a shed in Argyll – wants help with providing food in schools in South Sudan.

South Sudan is the country with the world’s highest rate of children out of education.

South Sudan: The facts

Over 70% (2.2 million) of primary school aged children are not in education, with girls more likely to miss school.

More than half (55%) of people have insufficient food intake.

A third (31.3%) of children under five suffer from chronic malnutrition.

Mary’s Meals is already feeding around 70,000 hungry children every school day in South Sudan.

Why should we help?

Mary’s Meals provides school meals for children living in some of the world’s poorest countries – including Malawi, Haiti, Ethiopia, Syria and Yemen.

The promise of a daily meal attracts hungry children to the classroom, where they receive an education that can, in the future, be their ladder out of poverty.

In South Sudan, the charity works in partnership with local organisations, Diocese of Rumbek and Mary Help Association.

They serve maize and beans to pupils at 114 schools in regions where thousands of people have fled seeking refuge.

Moses, who works for Diocese of Rumbek, says: “Many schools were destroyed by the conflict.

“I have visited new primary schools that have been built far away from the towns, in make-shift sheds and under trees.

“I was there when we took the food to these communities.

“Words are not enough to describe the happiness of the children.

“They jumped with joy – dancing, singing and shouting. They were so eager to learn and attendance at the schools is rising because of the promise of a good meal.”

Abak and Aping’s story

Sisters Abak and Aping enrolled at school last year when Mary’s Meals set up a school feeding programme.

Aping, 12, says: “The only food we get in a day is from Mary’s Meals. That is what made us join the school since we don’t have food at home.”

The girls live with their grandmother and help tend a very small patch of land growing vegetables.

When they are lucky enough to get a small harvest, they sell what they have to buy soap and salt.

To donate to the Mary’s Meals South Sudan Appeal, please visit marysmeals.org.uk/south-sudan-appeal or phone 0800 698 1212.

