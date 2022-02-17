Salmon farmers toast new economic report – but not everyone’s happy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Salmon farmers toast new economic report – but not everyone’s happy

By Keith Findlay
February 17, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: February 17, 2022, 8:07 am
Post Thumbnail

Exports of Scottish salmon produced on farms across the Highlands during 2021 were worth £160 million, while UK sales of the fish surged nearly 5%, a new report says.

Salmon Scotland also estimates salmon production directly supported more than 1,000 jobs in the region.

And the industry body’s latest quarterly economic report says sales of chilled Scottish salmon in UK shops soared last year as consumers ate more of the protein-rich fish.

It comes on the back of official figures showing UK salmon exports recovered to near-record figures last year.

The fish was shipped to 52 different markets, with growth achieved in 10 of the top 20.

Farm-raised Scottish salmon is a global success story.”

Tavish Scott, chief executive, Salmon Scotland.

Breaking down these latest annual figures for the first time, Salmon Scotland says 25,700 tonnes were exported from the mainland Highlands in 2021.

This equates to 26% of the Scotland-wide share.

Shetland salmon farms produced 19,900t, worth £130m, while those in Orkney harvested a total of 10,800t, valued at £70m, Salmon Scotland’s new report says.

Salmon farms in the Outer Hebrides produced 18,800t, worth £120m, last year, it adds.

The total value of all Scottish salmon exports grew to £614m, up 36% year-on-year and only marginally below the £618m recorded in 2019, UK Government figures show.

Salmon farming employs an estimated 2,500 people in Scotland.

According to Salmon Scotland, it also supports more than 3,600 suppliers, and 10,000 indirect jobs.

Tavish Scott, the group’s chief executive, said: “Achieving a return of more than £600m on exporting Scottish salmon comes back to the regions, such as the Highlands and Islands, where production happens every day of the year.

“Farm-raised Scottish salmon is a global success story.”

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott.

Chilled Scottish salmon retail sales in the UK rose by 4.9 % last year, to £1.1 billion, despite a fall in the overall fish market, the report says.

By volume, UK sales of chilled Scottish salmon were up by  7.8% at 63,300t.

Analysis has also confirmed that Scottish salmon remains the UK’s biggest food export, followed by bread and pastries, chocolate, cereals, and cheese.

Mr Scott, a past leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said: “The rise in consumption here in the UK shows that more consumers recognise the health values and unrivalled quality of Scottish salmon, with year-on-year improvements to the way producers are rearing and feeding their stock which meet the highest welfare standards.”

But the protest goes on

Not everyone with an interest in Scottish salmon farming is happy about the industry’s successes.

Don Staniford, who has campaigned for years to highlight fish welfare issues on salmon farms, has just filed a complaint with the Competition and Markets Authority about “false green claims” in the industry.

The missive is directed at retailers Sainsbury’s and Ocado, and alleges the marketing of organic Scottish salmon is misleading and potentially breaches trading and advertising standards.

Don Staniford, centre, and other campaigners highlight their concerns during a protest in Edinburgh a few years ago.

Mr Staniford, other protestors and the angling fraternity are also engaged in a long-running battle with the fish farming industry over whether or not sea-lice from salmon production impacts on wild stocks.

Responding to the Salmon Scotland report, Mr Staniford said: “Scottish salmon is far from healthy – it is sourced from disease-ridden feedlots.

“Consumers should avoid Scottish salmon like the plague.”

