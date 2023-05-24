Baxters experts wowed by curried chicken and vegetable soup devised by Elgin Academy pupils

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five creative Elgin Academy pupils have cooked up a storm with a new curried chicken and vegetable soup recipe for Baxters.

The canned kings set students across Moray the annual challenge of devising a product to stock on the shelves.

However, it had to be more than just get the taste buds going, they also had to calculate a costed business and marketing plan to promote their soup.

Nearly 1,000 S2 pupils took part in the soup competition, with top chefs and marketing experts from Baxters running expert analysis over the entries.

And it was the team of Kyle Grant, Katie Ross, Robbie Campbell, Marley Tait and Olivia Stewart from Elgin Academy who created the winning soup, which not only tasted good but had clear health benefits.

Baxters soup challenge gives taste of business

Baxters runs the annual soup challenge to give local schools a fun taste of where a career in cooking can take them in the business world.

The event previously featured just Milnes High School but has expanded this year with the help of DYW Moray.

Graeme Morrison, European supply chain director at Baxters, was on the judging panel and praised the standard of the Elgin Academy soup as well as the creativity of all entries.

He said: “We created the Soup Challenge to give local pupils the opportunity to learn more about how food products are developed and manufactured.

“Not only does it give them insight into how we take products from an idea to what we all see on the supermarket shelf, the challenge showcases the depth and breadth of careers within the food manufacturing industry.

“As a major employer in Moray, we hope it inspires young people within our local community to ‘be different, be better’ in line with our ethos and values as a business.”