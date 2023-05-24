Baxters experts wowed by curried chicken and vegetable soup devised by Elgin Academy pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baxters experts wowed by curried chicken and vegetable soup devised by Elgin Academy pupils

Pupils were set the challenge of devising a new soup recipe as well as deciding how to market their product.

By David Mackay
Can with hand-drawn curried chicken and vegetable soup label on a tartan blanket.
The Elgin Academy pupils also designed the label for their new soup. Image: Baxters

Five creative Elgin Academy pupils have cooked up a storm with a new curried chicken and vegetable soup recipe for Baxters.

The canned kings set students across Moray the annual challenge of devising a product to stock on the shelves.

However, it had to be more than just get the taste buds going, they also had to calculate a costed business and marketing plan to promote their soup.

Robbie Campbell, Marley Tait, Katie Ross, Olivia Stewart, Kyle Grant from Elgin Academy won the Baxters soup challenge. Image: Baxters

Nearly 1,000 S2 pupils took part in the soup competition, with top chefs and marketing experts from Baxters running expert analysis over the entries.

And it was the team of Kyle Grant, Katie Ross, Robbie Campbell, Marley Tait and Olivia Stewart from Elgin Academy who created the winning soup, which not only tasted good but had clear health benefits.

Baxters soup challenge gives taste of business

Baxters runs the annual soup challenge to give local schools a fun taste of where a career in cooking can take them in the business world.

The event previously featured just Milnes High School but has expanded this year with the help of DYW Moray. 

Graeme Morrison, European supply chain director at Baxters, was on the judging panel and praised the standard of the Elgin Academy soup as well as the creativity of all entries.

He said: “We created the Soup Challenge to give local pupils the opportunity to learn more about how food products are developed and manufactured.

“Not only does it give them insight into how we take products from an idea to what we all see on the supermarket shelf, the challenge showcases the depth and breadth of careers within the food manufacturing industry.

“As a major employer in Moray, we hope it inspires young people within our local community to ‘be different, be better’ in line with our ethos and values as a business.”

