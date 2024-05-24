Schools Last Class 2024: More than 120 Primary 7 photos from schools across Aberdeenshire Check out our gallery of Last Class 2024 photos from Aberdeenshire schools. By Calum Petrie May 24 2024, 5:00 pm May 24 2024, 5:00 pm Share Last Class 2024: More than 120 Primary 7 photos from schools across Aberdeenshire Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6471565/last-class-2024-primary-7-photos-aberdeenshire-schools/ Copy Link 0 comment The summer holidays are almost here, and that can only mean one thing — the return of Last Class. Last Class is our annual celebration of primary seven pupils from across Aberdeenshire who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey. We want to wish every P7 pupil all the very best for their futures as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends, and face new challenges. Check out the pictures below to see if your local school in Aberdeenshire has been featured. Can I buy Last Class 2024 photos? Yes you can, by visiting this page of our website and filling in the required details. Last Class 2024 in Aberdeenshire: Torphins Primary, P7 Tipperty School, P7 Tarves School, P7 Tarland School, P7 Stuartfield School, P7 St Fergus Primary School, P7 St Cyrus School, P7 Rathen Primary School, P7 Rayne North School, P7 Redmyre School, P7 Rhynie School, P7 Skene School, P7 Rosehearty School, P7 Slains School, P7 Premnay School, P7 Portsoy Primary, P7 with Mrs Cheale Portlethen Primary, P7 Pitmedden School, P7 Port Elphinstone School, P7 Pitfour Primary School, P7 Peterhead Central School, P7 New Machar Primary, P7W Methlick School, P7 Midmar Primary School, P7 New Pitsligo, St Johns Primary, Aberdeen, P7 Midmill School, P7 Newburgh Mather School, P7 Newtonhill Primary, P6-7 Monquhitter School, P7 Monymusk School, P7 Newtonhill School, P7 Ordiquhill School, P7 New Deer School, P7 New Machar Primary, P7R Oyne Primary, P7 Methlick Primary School, P7 Lumsden Primary School, P7 Lumphanan School, P7 Meldrum School, P7B Meldrum School, P7A Longside School, P7 Logie Durno School, P7 Meiklemill School, P7 Marykirk Primary, P7 Logie Coldstone School, P7 Lochpots School, P7 Macduff Primary School, P7 Luthermuir School, P5-7 Laurencekirk Primary, P7B Kinellar School, P7K & P7S King Edward School Kininmonth School, P7 Kintore School, P7K Kintore School, P7S Lairhillock School, P7 Laurencekirk Primary, P7A Kennethmont School, P7 Inverallochy P7 Insch School, P7 Kemnay Primary School, P7 Kellands Primary, P7K with Miss King Hillside School, P7W Hillside School, P7T Kellands Primary, P7Hwith Miss Hugh Kellands Primary, P7D with Miss Doig Hillside School, P6-7 Gordon Primary School, P7B Keithhall School, P7 Keig School, P7 Gordon Primary School, P7A Fishermoss School, P7 Ellon Primary, P7P Elrick Primary School, P7H Fordyce Primary School, P7 Fraserburgh North School, Moon & Stars room. new Forgue Primary School, Primary 7 Fetterangus Primary, P7 Elrick Primary School, P7M Fettercairn School, P6-7 Fraserburgh South Park School, P7A Fraserburgh South Park School, P7M Finzean School, P7 Fishermoss School, P6-7 Glenbervie School P7 Ellon Primary, P7B Dunnottar School, P7 Durris School, P7 Dunecht School P7 Drumoak School, P7 Drumblade School, P7 Dales Park School, P7 Clerkhill School, P6-7C Clerkhill School, P7A Clerkhill School, P7J Crathie Primary, P7 Cluny School, P7 Crombie School, P7 Cultercullen Primary, P7 Cairney Primary School, P1-7 Burnhaven School, P7 Banff Primary, P7 Barthol Chapel School, P7 Banchory-Devenick, P7 Buchanhaven School, P7B Buchanhaven School, P7A Auchterellon Primary School, 7W Auchterellon Primary School, 7B Buchanhaven School, P6-7 Bracoden Primary School, P7 Auchnagatt School P7 Arnage Primary School P7 Bervie School, P7 Westhill Primary P7B Turriff Primary School P7A Aboyne Primary P7 Alehousewells Primary School P7 Turriff Primary School P7B Tyrie School P7 Alford Primary School P7 Alford Primary P7 Uryside School P7A Uryside School, P67B with Miss Stewart Arduthie School P7CD Arduthie School P7CW Westhill Primary P7A Towie School, P7 Meethill School, P7S Meethill School, P7B
