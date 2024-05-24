Last Class 2024: More than 120 Primary 7 photos from schools across Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Last Class 2024: More than 120 Primary 7 photos from schools across Aberdeenshire

Check out our gallery of Last Class 2024 photos from Aberdeenshire schools.

Post Thumbnail
By Calum Petrie

The summer holidays are almost here, and that can only mean one thing — the return of Last Class.

Last Class is our annual celebration of primary seven pupils from across Aberdeenshire who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey.

We want to wish every P7 pupil all the very best for their futures as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends, and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school in Aberdeenshire has been featured.

Can I buy Last Class 2024 photos?

Yes you can, by visiting this page of our website and filling in the required details.

Last Class 2024 in Aberdeenshire:

Torphins Primary, P7
Torphins Primary, P7
Tipperty School, P7
Tipperty School, P7
Tarves School, P7
Tarves School, P7
Tarland School, P7
Tarland School, P7
Stuartfield School, P7
Stuartfield School, P7
St Fergus Primary School, P7
St Fergus Primary School, P7
St Cyrus School, P7
St Cyrus School, P7
Rathen Primary School, P7
Rathen Primary School, P7
Rayne North School, P7
Rayne North School, P7
Redmyre School, P7
Redmyre School, P7
Rhynie School, P7
Rhynie School, P7
Skene School, P7
Skene School, P7
Rosehearty School, P7
Rosehearty School, P7
Slains School, P7
Slains School, P7
Premnay School, P7
Premnay School, P7
Portsoy Primary, P7 with Mrs Cheale
Portsoy Primary, P7 with Mrs Cheale
Portlethen Primary, P7
Portlethen Primary, P7
Pitmedden School, P7
Pitmedden School, P7
Port Elphinstone School, P7
Port Elphinstone School, P7
Pitfour Primary School, P7
Pitfour Primary School, P7
Peterhead Central School, P7
Peterhead Central School, P7
New Machar Primary, P7W
New Machar Primary, P7W
Methlick School, P7
Methlick School, P7
Midmar Primary School, P7
Midmar Primary School, P7
New Pitsligo, St Johns Primary, Aberdeen, P7
New Pitsligo, St Johns Primary, Aberdeen, P7
Midmill School, P7
Midmill School, P7
Newburgh Mather School, P7
Newburgh Mather School, P7
Newtonhill Primary, P6-7
Newtonhill Primary, P6-7
Monquhitter School, P7
Monquhitter School, P7
Monymusk School, P7
Monymusk School, P7
Newtonhill School, P7
Newtonhill School, P7
Ordiquhill School, P7
Ordiquhill School, P7
New Deer School, P7
New Deer School, P7
New Machar Primary, P7R
New Machar Primary, P7R
Oyne Primary, P7
Oyne Primary, P7
Methlick Primary School, P7
Methlick Primary School, P7
Lumsden Primary School, P7
Lumsden Primary School, P7
Lumphanan School, P7
Lumphanan School, P7
Meldrum School, P7B
Meldrum School, P7B
Meldrum School, P7A
Meldrum School, P7A
Longside School, P7
Longside School, P7
Logie Durno School, P7
Logie Durno School, P7
Meiklemill School, P7
Meiklemill School, P7
Marykirk Primary, P7
Marykirk Primary, P7
Logie Coldstone School, P7
Logie Coldstone School, P7
Lochpots School, P7
Lochpots School, P7
Macduff Primary School, P7
Macduff Primary School, P7
Luthermuir School, P5-7
Luthermuir School, P5-7
Laurencekirk Primary, P7B
Laurencekirk Primary, P7B
Kinellar School, P7K & P7S
Kinellar School, P7K & P7S
King Edward School
King Edward School
Kininmonth School, P7
Kininmonth School, P7
Kintore School, P7K
Kintore School, P7K
Kintore School, P7S
Kintore School, P7S
Lairhillock School, P7
Lairhillock School, P7
Laurencekirk Primary, P7A
Laurencekirk Primary, P7A
Kennethmont School, P7
Kennethmont School, P7
Inverallochy P7
Insch School, P7
Insch School, P7
Kemnay Primary School, P7
Kemnay Primary School, P7
Kellands Primary, P7K with Miss King
Kellands Primary, P7K with Miss King
Hillside School, P7W
Hillside School, P7W
Hillside School, P7T
Hillside School, P7T
Kellands Primary, P7Hwith Miss Hugh
Kellands Primary, P7Hwith Miss Hugh
Kellands Primary, P7D with Miss Doig
Kellands Primary, P7D with Miss Doig
Hillside School, P6-7
Hillside School, P6-7
Gordon Primary School, P7B
Gordon Primary School, P7B
Keithhall School, P7
Keithhall School, P7
Keig School, P7
Keig School, P7
Gordon Primary School, P7A
Gordon Primary School, P7A
Fishermoss School, P7
Fishermoss School, P7
Ellon Primary, P7P
Ellon Primary, P7P
Elrick Primary School, P7H
Elrick Primary School, P7H
Fordyce Primary School, P7
Fordyce Primary School, P7
Fraserburgh North School, Moon & Stars room. new
Fraserburgh North School, Moon & Stars room. new
Forgue Primary School, Primary 7
Forgue Primary School, Primary 7
Fetterangus Primary, P7
Fetterangus Primary, P7
Elrick Primary School, P7M
Elrick Primary School, P7M
Fettercairn School, P6-7
Fettercairn School, P6-7
Fraserburgh South Park School, P7A
Fraserburgh South Park School, P7A
Fraserburgh South Park School, P7M
Fraserburgh South Park School, P7M
Finzean School, P7
Finzean School, P7
Fishermoss School, P6-7
Fishermoss School, P6-7
Glenbervie School P7
Glenbervie School P7
Ellon Primary, P7B
Ellon Primary, P7B
Dunnottar School, P7
Dunnottar School, P7
Durris School, P7
Durris School, P7
Dunecht School P7
Dunecht School P7
Drumoak School, P7
Drumoak School, P7
Drumblade School, P7
Drumblade School, P7
Dales Park School, P7
Dales Park School, P7
Clerkhill School, P6-7C
Clerkhill School, P6-7C
Clerkhill School, P7A
Clerkhill School, P7A
Clerkhill School, P7J
Clerkhill School, P7J
Crathie Primary, P7
Crathie Primary, P7
Cluny School, P7
Cluny School, P7
Crombie School, P7
Crombie School, P7
Cultercullen Primary, P7
Cultercullen Primary, P7
Cairney Primary School, P1-7
Cairney Primary School, P1-7
Burnhaven School, P7
Burnhaven School, P7
Banff Primary, P7
Banff Primary, P7
Barthol Chapel School, P7
Barthol Chapel School, P7
Banchory-Devenick, P7
Banchory-Devenick, P7
Buchanhaven School, P7B
Buchanhaven School, P7B
Buchanhaven School, P7A
Buchanhaven School, P7A
Auchterellon Primary School, 7W
Auchterellon Primary School, 7W
Auchterellon Primary School, 7B
Auchterellon Primary School, 7B
Buchanhaven School, P6-7
Buchanhaven School, P6-7
Bracoden Primary School, P7
Bracoden Primary School, P7
Auchnagatt School P7
Auchnagatt School P7
Arnage Primary School P7
Arnage Primary School P7
Bervie School, P7
Bervie School, P7
Westhill Primary P7B
Westhill Primary P7B
Turriff Primary School
Turriff Primary School P7A
Aboyne Primary P7
Aboyne Primary P7
Alehousewells Primary School P7
Alehousewells Primary School P7
Turriff Primary School
Turriff Primary School P7B
Tyrie School P7
Alford Primary School P7
Alford Primary School P7
Alford Primary P7
Alford Primary P7
Uryside school P7A
Uryside School P7A
Uryside School, P67B with Miss Stewart and Mr
Uryside School, P67B with Miss Stewart
Arduthie School P7CD
Arduthie School P7CD
Arduthie School P7CW
Arduthie School P7CW
Westhill Primary P7A
Westhill Primary P7A
Towie School, P7
Towie School, P7
Meethill School, P7S
Meethill School, P7B

More from Schools

Post Thumbnail
Last Class 2024: Photos from schools across Moray
Northfield Academy head teacher Craig McDermott with pupils (from left) Ryan Jeffrey, Abbie Buchan, Lily Parker and Alex Imlach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'An amazing job': Northfield Academy parents' delight over school's progress with new head
Pupils put in big performances at Aberdeen Big Sing in Duthie Park.
Thousands of Aberdeen pupils take part in Big Sing 2024
Post Thumbnail
Last Class 2024: More than 50 photos from schools across the Highlands and islands
Northfield Academy head teacher Craig McDermott with pupils (from left) Alex Imlach, Ryan Jeffrey, Lily Parker and Abbie Buchan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Northfield Academy moving in 'right direction', says head teacher, pupils, and Education Scotland
Craig McDermott in conversation with The P&J's Calum Petrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Full interview: Northfield Academy head on troubled school's 'forward momentum'
Post Thumbnail
Last Class 2024: More than 80 Primary 7 photos from Aberdeen schools
Calum McHattie, when he was just starting on the ice at three years old, and how he is today. Image: DC Thomson/Claire McHattie
Aberdeen ice hockey prodigy aims for the NHL after making waves across Europe
Our whistleblower gave a shocking account of the violence, intimidation and abuse Pupil Support Assistants (PSAs) face in our schools. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
'I was hospitalised three times': Pupil Support Assistant blows whistle on violence in Aberdeen…
Parents are 'very worried' at the prospect of Cultercullen School losing a teacher and a class. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cultercullen parents vow to fight 'ridiculous' class changes

Conversation