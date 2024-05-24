‘An amazing job’: Northfield Academy parents’ delight over school’s progress with new head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

‘An amazing job’: Northfield Academy parents’ delight over school’s progress with new head

News of the Aberdeen school's progress was met with open arms by parents who had become worn down by bad news surrounding the school.

By Calum Petrie
Northfield Academy head teacher Craig McDermott with pupils (from left) Ryan Jeffrey, Abbie Buchan, Lily Parker and Alex Imlach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Northfield Academy head teacher Craig McDermott with pupils (from left) Ryan Jeffrey, Abbie Buchan, Lily Parker and Alex Imlach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Northfield Academy parents reacted with delight after Education Scotland praised the school’s progress this week.

The troubled school looks to finally be turning a corner after enduring a series of negative headlines in recent years.

After an inspection in early 2023, Northfield Academy was given the lowest grade, ‘unsatisfactory’, in all four areas of assessment.

However, Education Scotland said in a letter to parents this week – following a further visit to the school by inspectors two months ago – that Northfield Academy “has made progress since the original inspection.”

Northfield Academy head ‘highly regarded’ by staff, pupils…

Head teacher Craig McDermott was praised in the letter for providing “clear direction for school improvement”, with Education Scotland adding that he is “highly regarded by staff and young people.”

Craig McDermott. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The letter also said staff and parents feel valued, and that there had been “significant improvements in school culture.”

In addition, it pointed to an “increasing majority” of pupils saying they felt safe in school.

It also noted “greater rigour and accuracy around literacy and numeracy levels in S1 to S3.”

Mr McDermott took over as head permanently in March, having been acting head since October.

In a wide-ranging interview with The P&J earlier this week, he said he was “really pleased” Education Scotland has recognised the progress Northfield Academy is making.

He also said he was “confident about the future.”

…and parents, who responded in their droves

Our reporting of the Education Scotland update, and subsequent interview with Mr McDermott, was met with open arms by Northfield parents who had become somewhat worn down by all the bad news surrounding the school.

It received nearly 500 reactions, and almost 100 comments, on our Facebook page. The vast majority were full of praise for the school, and particularly Mr McDermott.

Northfield Academy is showing signs of turning a corner – to the delight of parents. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Gemma King said: “Every school has its downsides – Northfield is only known because of social media. My daughter, like many other kids, was terrified to go. A year on and she loves it.

“If ever there have been any problems I’ve raised them and it’s more or less dealt with straight away.

“Craig, you’ve done an amazing job in the time you’ve been the head at Northfield Academy, as well as the kids who are making positive steps to make it better for everyone.”

‘Glad to finally see a positive story about Northfield Academy!’

Pamela Cumming said: “Delighted to read this. Craig has made a huge impact which has empowered staff and the kids. The Crew initiative is fantastic. Well done everyone.”

Hayley McFarlane said: “Brilliant human being and incredibly dedicated to the kids and school. Very well deserved acknowledgement and praise, Craig!”

Heather Ross added: “Amazing news Craig, going in the right direction.”

And Lesley Parker echoed Mr McDermott’s opinion, in his interview with The P&J, that the good work at the school isn’t always recognised the way it perhaps should be.

She said: “Not enough credit given to the work being done at Northfield Academy, glad to finally see a positive story!”

Jem Gallacher said: “My kid’s thriving at this school, loves most of the teachers as well.”

And Trudi Tweedie added that the teachers at the school “deserve a medal.”

Education Scotland inspectors will return to Northfield Academy within nine months, and parents will be informed of the progress made at the school.

More from Schools

Pupils put in big performances at Aberdeen Big Sing in Duthie Park.
Thousands of Aberdeen pupils take part in Big Sing 2024
Post Thumbnail
Last Class 2024: More than 50 photos from schools across the Highlands and islands
Northfield Academy head teacher Craig McDermott with pupils (from left) Alex Imlach, Ryan Jeffrey, Lily Parker and Abbie Buchan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Northfield Academy moving in 'right direction', says head teacher, pupils, and Education Scotland
Craig McDermott in conversation with The P&J's Calum Petrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Full interview: Northfield Academy head on troubled school's 'forward momentum'
Post Thumbnail
Last Class 2024: More than 80 Primary 7 photos from Aberdeen schools
Calum McHattie, when he was just starting on the ice at three years old, and how he is today. Image: DC Thomson/Claire McHattie
Aberdeen ice hockey prodigy aims for the NHL after making waves across Europe
Our whistleblower gave a shocking account of the violence, intimidation and abuse Pupil Support Assistants (PSAs) face in our schools. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
'I was hospitalised three times': Pupil Support Assistant blows whistle on violence in Aberdeen…
Parents are 'very worried' at the prospect of Cultercullen School losing a teacher and a class. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cultercullen parents vow to fight 'ridiculous' class changes
Councillors speak to protestors outside Moray Council HQ.
Moray ASN: Council says sorry - but warns parents not to 'harass' staff
Parents holding up ASN protest banners on Moray Council HQ steps.
Two years out of school, left out of class photos, no friends to play…

Conversation