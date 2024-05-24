‘An amazing job’: Northfield Academy parents’ delight over school’s progress with new head

Northfield Academy parents reacted with delight after Education Scotland praised the school’s progress this week.

The troubled school looks to finally be turning a corner after enduring a series of negative headlines in recent years.

After an inspection in early 2023, Northfield Academy was given the lowest grade, ‘unsatisfactory’, in all four areas of assessment.

However, Education Scotland said in a letter to parents this week – following a further visit to the school by inspectors two months ago – that Northfield Academy “has made progress since the original inspection.”

Northfield Academy head ‘highly regarded’ by staff, pupils…

Head teacher Craig McDermott was praised in the letter for providing “clear direction for school improvement”, with Education Scotland adding that he is “highly regarded by staff and young people.”

The letter also said staff and parents feel valued, and that there had been “significant improvements in school culture.”

In addition, it pointed to an “increasing majority” of pupils saying they felt safe in school.

It also noted “greater rigour and accuracy around literacy and numeracy levels in S1 to S3.”

Mr McDermott took over as head permanently in March, having been acting head since October.

In a wide-ranging interview with The P&J earlier this week, he said he was “really pleased” Education Scotland has recognised the progress Northfield Academy is making.

He also said he was “confident about the future.”

…and parents, who responded in their droves

Our reporting of the Education Scotland update, and subsequent interview with Mr McDermott, was met with open arms by Northfield parents who had become somewhat worn down by all the bad news surrounding the school.

It received nearly 500 reactions, and almost 100 comments, on our Facebook page. The vast majority were full of praise for the school, and particularly Mr McDermott.

Gemma King said: “Every school has its downsides – Northfield is only known because of social media. My daughter, like many other kids, was terrified to go. A year on and she loves it.

“If ever there have been any problems I’ve raised them and it’s more or less dealt with straight away.

“Craig, you’ve done an amazing job in the time you’ve been the head at Northfield Academy, as well as the kids who are making positive steps to make it better for everyone.”

‘Glad to finally see a positive story about Northfield Academy!’

Pamela Cumming said: “Delighted to read this. Craig has made a huge impact which has empowered staff and the kids. The Crew initiative is fantastic. Well done everyone.”

Hayley McFarlane said: “Brilliant human being and incredibly dedicated to the kids and school. Very well deserved acknowledgement and praise, Craig!”

Heather Ross added: “Amazing news Craig, going in the right direction.”

And Lesley Parker echoed Mr McDermott’s opinion, in his interview with The P&J, that the good work at the school isn’t always recognised the way it perhaps should be.

She said: “Not enough credit given to the work being done at Northfield Academy, glad to finally see a positive story!”

Jem Gallacher said: “My kid’s thriving at this school, loves most of the teachers as well.”

And Trudi Tweedie added that the teachers at the school “deserve a medal.”

Education Scotland inspectors will return to Northfield Academy within nine months, and parents will be informed of the progress made at the school.