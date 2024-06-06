Schools Prom photos: Inverurie Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball The bash at the Lochter Activity Centre in Oldmeldrum is the latest in our series of prom picture galleries. Inverurie Academy leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Calum Petrie June 6 2024, 10:44 am June 6 2024, 10:44 am Share Prom photos: Inverurie Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6485556/inverurie-academy-class-of-2024-leavers-ball/ Copy Link 0 comment Inverurie Academy’s Class of 2024 has partied together for the last time. The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at Lochter Activity Centre in Oldmeldrum. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. The Inverurie Academy ball is the latest to feature in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Aberdeenshire. Inverurie Academy leavers’ ball 2024 All photographs by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. Commemorating the end of one journey and the beginning of another. Friends taking their leave of their school days at Lochter in Oldmeldrum. These young gentlemen redefine dapper as they don their best threads at the event. Friends together for one last party. Inverurie Academy leavers’ ball at the Lochter Centre in Oldmeldrum. Inverurie Academy’s Class of 2024 bid farewell in style at their unforgettable leavers’ ball. Dressed to impress. Friends at Inverurie Academy’s leavers’ bash at Lochter in Oldmeldrum. Inverurie Academy leavers’ ball. Inverurie Academy prom: A night of elegance, laughter, and cherished memories as students come together to celebrate the end of an era. Inverurie Academy students dazzle as they step into the spotlight for a night to remember. The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at Lochter. Inverurie Academy leavers’ ball 2024.
