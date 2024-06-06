Prom photos: Inverurie Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: Inverurie Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

The bash at the Lochter Activity Centre in Oldmeldrum is the latest in our series of prom picture galleries.

Inverurie Academy leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy leavers' ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Calum Petrie

Inverurie Academy’s Class of 2024 has partied together for the last time.

The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at Lochter Activity Centre in Oldmeldrum.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

The Inverurie Academy ball is the latest to feature in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Aberdeenshire.

Inverurie Academy leavers’ ball 2024

All photographs by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Commemorating the end of one journey and the beginning of another.
Friends taking their leave of their school days at Lochter in Oldmeldrum.
These young gentlemen redefine dapper as they don their best threads at the event.
Friends together for one last party.
Inverurie Academy leavers’ ball at the Lochter Centre in Oldmeldrum.
Inverurie Academy’s Class of 2024 bid farewell in style at their unforgettable leavers’ ball.
Dressed to impress.
Friends at Inverurie Academy’s leavers’ bash at Lochter in Oldmeldrum.
Inverurie Academy leavers’ ball.
Inverurie Academy prom: A night of elegance, laughter, and cherished memories as students come together to celebrate the end of an era.
Inverurie Academy students dazzle as they step into the spotlight for a night to remember.
The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball at Lochter.
Inverurie Academy leavers’ ball 2024.

